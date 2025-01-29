Summary T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are giving a free MLS Season Pass to all their customers.

Customers can redeem the offer on the T-Life app starting February 18, 2025.

The pass includes live streams of all regular season matches, playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup.

T-Mobile has been catering to baseball fans for a while now. For the past few years, every year, it has given its customers free access to MLB.TV, which costs $150 outside the deal. My favorite part about 2024's MLB deal was the addition of a new feature, the Secret Baseball Button, which lets users switch to a fake video conferencing screen with a single click. The target audience for this sneaky feature was office-going MLB fans who would quickly want to cycle between a game and an office-friendly screen.

The carrier is finally rewarding soccer fans, too. A T-Mobile press release tells us that, this year, all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers are getting a free Major League Soccer (MLS) Season Pass on Apple TV. Customers can redeem their pass anytime starting February 18, 2025. To redeem, you're required to install the T-Life app and head to its T-Mobile Tuesdays section. Typically, an MLS Season Pass costs $99, so this sounds like a pretty good deal.

What all's included?

An MLS Season Pass means customers can access a live stream of all regular season matches, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup. T-Mobile also promises that Apple TV is safe from any blackouts and offers "premium production quality".

The T-Mobile MLS deal is the carrier's way of thanking its customers. It isn't expecting anything in exchange. As Vinayak Hegde, T-Mobile Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, put it, "This is just another example of customers getting [...] value [...] just for being customers".

T-Mobile's gift to soccer fans for the 30th MLS season is probably one of the company's ways to attract a larger audience. The carrier has lately been changing things around. Around a week ago, it finally set a shutdown date for its 2G service, something that Verizon and AT&T did a while ago. And, just two days ago, it appointed a new Chief Operating Officer hoping he'll make the company more AI-heavy.