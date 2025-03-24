Summary T-Mobile, following a series of controversial actions including price hikes and accusations of shady sales tactics, is now offering free lines to long-term customers as a gesture of goodwill.

The new free line promotion targets customers active before March 10, 2015, with specific requirements regarding plan type, existing free lines, and minimum paid lines, and excludes those on segmented plans like 55+ or First Responder.

Eligible customers are being notified via SMS and must adhere to restrictions such as no device financing on the free line and maintaining existing paid lines for a year.

T-Mobile can't stay out of the news this year, for both positive and negative reasons. The carrier giant killed off the T-Mobile app in favor of T-Life earlier this year, followed by its Starlink beta going live not just for its customers, but also for Verizon and AT&T customers.

The carrier giant was subsequently accused of practicing shady sales tactics, with store employees also being treated poorly. This was followed by T-Mobile hiking prices for legacy plans.

Now, in a move that seems to be the carrier giant attempting to smooth things over with long-term customers, T-Mobile seems to be giving out free lines (again). This comes soon after the carrier giant began giving out free lines to some targeted customers earlier this month.

As highlighted by The Mobile Report after obtaining an internal T-Mobile document, the carrier giant is now offering a new free line promo, and it is already making its way to eligible customers.

Eligibility for the new free line promo is a little different from previous iterations. For reference, the new promotion is only available to customers who've been with T-Mobile for over a decade.

Targeted customers active as of March 10, 2015 who are on eligible rate plans, and who have a multi-line account with at least 2 paid voice lines on a Family Plan and no more than one free or discounted lines on their account, can get a free voice line (via monthly bill credits).

Accounts created after March 10, 2015, aren't eligible, and the same goes for customers on segmented plans, such as 55+, First Responder, and akin. Additionally, your 10+ year-old account can only have one existing free line. Customers with multiple free lines are ineligible for the promotion.

Elsewhere, users need to have a minimum of two active paid voice lines on their account to be eligible, with no canceled lines in the last 90 days. If you choose to avail the free line, you won't be able to finance a device on it for the line's lifespan. Additionally, users can't cancel any existing paid lines for at least one year after claiming a free line.

Eligible customers are now being notified via SMS.