Some Apple Watches have two phone numbers. One number is identical to your iPhone number. The other is its phone number, which is used for billing purposes. Knowing both numbers is helpful when contacting T-Mobile's customer support regarding your mobile plan or when switching to a better-value plan.

We show you all the ways to find your Apple Watch phone number while on a T-Mobile plan, whether you have your Apple Watch on hand or not. If you're considering a change, the world of Android smartwatches has improved in recent years, with plenty of great options. These steps work for all Apple Watches, including the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.

Why does the Apple Watch have two phone numbers?

If you have a new Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular and pay for cellular service through the T-Mobile network, the carrier provides a phone number separate from your iPhone. This number doesn't change how you receive phone calls or text messages. Incoming calls to your iPhone are still routed to your Apple Watch. This unique number, assigned with T-Mobile's DIGITS plan, is used for billing and technical support. You can't call or text with it. Apple Watches with GPS don't have a separate phone number. You'll need your paired iPhone's phone number to find this number.

The two phone numbers on an Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular are relevant for different purposes. If you need your phone number to contact someone or vice versa, you'll use your iPhone number. Having the Apple Watch's unique phone number is helpful when contacting T-Mobile customer support about your Apple Watch bill.

First, find your Apple Watch generation and connectivity details

If you bought your wearable at a T-Mobile store or on the carrier website, you own an Apple Watch GPS + Cellular

The method for identifying your Apple Watch's phone number differs for GPS and GPS + Cellular Apple Watch. If you aren't sure which model Apple Watch you have, look for the model number in the Watch app on your iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap General. Tap About. Copy the number next to Model Number. Close Search for the model number on the Apple support page to identify your Apple Watch.

You can also find your Apple Watch's model number in the Watch Settings app. The serial number on the back of your Apple Watch doesn't identify which model it is.

How to find your Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular's unique phone number (AKA DIGITS number)

You'll find your Apple Watch's DIGITS number in several places. We walk you through each method in case any are unavailable.

These methods are only relevant for Apple Watches with GPS + Cellular. Apple Watch with GPS models do not have a separate DIGITS number.

Check your phone bill

Your monthly T-Mobile bill has a breakdown of your charges broken down by device. You can download your bill on the T-Mobile app or on the T-Mobile account page. This method is helpful when you don't have access to your Apple Watch or when the watch isn't synced to your iPhone.

Open the T-Mobile app. Tap Bill at the bottom of your screen. Tap Download PDF at the top of your screen. Find your Apple Watch and copy the phone number next to it. This number should be different from the number next to your iPhone. Close

Check the Watch app

The Watch app may display your Apple Watch's phone number. If your number doesn't appear here, check your recent bill by following the steps above or contact T-Mobile customer support. This method only works after you sync your Apple Watch to your mobile phone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap Cellular. Tap the i button to the right of T-Mobile under the Cellular Plan heading. Tap Manage T-Mobile Account. Copy the phone number next to Watch Line.

T-Mobile customer support can tell you your Apple Watch's phone number. You can make the process easier by finding its IMEI number. This unique identifier for Apple Watches with GPS + Cellular helps customer support identify your Apple Watch.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap General. Tap About. Copy the number next to IMEI.

Contact T-Mobile customer support by dialing 611 or 1-800-937-8997. We also recommend having your Apple ID on hand.

Keep all relevant information for your Apple Watch on hand

Knowing your Apple Watch's phone number can make your life easier, whether you're calling customer support or double-checking your carrier bill. If you're new to Apple Watches, try these tips and tricks for WatchOS to stay productive and healthy.