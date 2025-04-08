Summary T-Mobile's new Family Freedom promotion offers up to $3,200 for switching from Verizon or AT&T.

The promotion is a rebranding of the Carrier Freedom promotion that was first introduced in 2014.

While not groundbreaking, T-Mobile's offer is still competitive, offering a good incentive for those looking to switch.

T-Mobile is our top choice when it comes to the best phone carriers in the US. And despite having a pretty bump in 2024, the brand is ready to try new deals and has revealed a new promotion in order to try and lure in new customers, especially if you're currently using Verizon or AT&T.

T-Mobile has debuted its new Family Freedom promotion that has the potential to pay out up to $3,200 if you're switching four eligible lines from Verizon or AT&T (via The Mobile Report). In addition, T-Mobile will supply new phones for each line for just $25. For the most part, not a bad deal if you're looking to jump ship from another carrier.

A promotion to consider