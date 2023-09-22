Summary T-Mobile denies rumors of a recent data breach, stating that the leaked data belongs to an independently owned retailer and not the company itself.

When it comes to your personal information, there are a number of tools you can use to ensure that it’s protected on the internet. However, what happens to your data once it’s in the hands of a company is not always up to you, since a breach can expose your information unexpectedly without the company’s consent. T-Mobile is one mobile service provider that has become almost as renowned for its data breaches as its promotional deals. After an app glitch showed incorrect billing info earlier this week, a separate rumor began circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the carrier had suffered yet another breach. However, T-Mobile has now debunked this report as false.

Malware experts at Vx-underground.com posted an update on X this past Thursday, claiming that T-Mobile was facing its third breach this year. Consumers, however, were not the victims this time — instead, it was supposedly T-Mobile employees. The source stated that 90GB of personally identifiable information had been leaked. Now, T-Mobile media relations has provided a statement on the matter, claiming that the rumors are false. Specifically, the company stated that the supposed leaked data belongs to an “independently owned authorized retailer” and stems from a previous incident (via The Mobile Report).

There has not been a T-Mobile data breach. The data being referred to online is believed to be related to an independently owned authorized retailer from their incident earlier this year. T-Mobile employee data was not exposed.

T-Mobile has experienced at least two known data breaches thus far over the past year, which may be why the rumor caught fire. Earlier this week, T-Mobile customers reported stumbling across unfamiliar information after logging into their accounts. It seemed that a glitch had exposed several users’ billing information, but it wasn’t just limited to their names and addresses — payment information was leaked as well. The flaw seemed to take hours to resolve, occurring between roughly 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 20, and T-Mobile has since said that fewer than 100 customers had their information exposed in this glitch.

At the beginning of the year, hackers stole data from about 37 million T-Mobile customers after exploiting one of the carrier’s APIs. Some of the information that was leaked included names, addresses, and phone numbers. However, sensitive data — Social Security numbers and passwords, for example — was not compromised.

Data breaches are now increasingly common, as well as the nonchalant attitude about them coming from businesses. This should be of concern to consumers, who are trusting companies with their personal information after signing up for their services. Accidental leaks happen, and hackers are only becoming more sophisticated — there is no foolproof method of protection, but businesses should be willing to bolster their defenses as needed to keep pace. Cries from consumers haven’t become loud enough to evoke action just yet. However, it might not be the wisest move for companies to wait and see the actual consequences.