Summary T-Mobile's Price Lock guarantee for new Fiber Home Internet connections may have ended, according to a leaked confidential document.

According to the document, existing customers can keep Price Lock benefits, as can 5G Home Internet subscribers.

January 20 (yesterday at the time of publishing) marked the date that these plans would lose their Price Lock guarantee, but we've yet to see any confirmatory reports.

T-Mobile is one of the biggest carriers in the US, and its pricing strategies tend to have a general influence on the overall market trends as well. However, subscribers could isolate themselves from these price fluctuations with a few plans that offer a Price Lock guarantee. Except last year, users faced price hikes nonetheless, and now, the option might be going away entirely — at least for new fiber internet connections.

T-Mobile's Price Lock option has evolved in recent years, starting life as the "Un-contract promise" before being rebranded to Price Lock, which was then confusingly tweaked in 2022. Recently, T-Mobile forced certain customers to cough up cash for price hikes, defying the core idea that you wouldn't need to pay extra until you change your plan. The brand's legal team went so far as to say that the hikes were fair to Price Lock subscribers.

Now, The Mobile Report has reviewed a confidential document that reveals T-Mobile plans to abandon the Price Lock model entirely. Specifically, all fresh subscriptions for Fiber 2 Gig, Fiber 1 Gig, and Fiber 500 would not be eligible for this convenience going forward. Interestingly, this document stoops even lower, calling the Price Lock promise a "promotion" this time. The only saving grace is that existing customers get to keep their Price Lock, for what it is worth.

Long term price hikes looming

Source: The Mobile Report

Interestingly, the confidential document puts January 20 as the official retirement date for the Price Lock promotion, meaning it should already have come into effect. A cursory glance at the current plans shows all mention of Price Lock has been removed.

Moreover, the Price Lock available to Fiber customers until recently only offered to settle your last month's bill if the carrier adjusted pricing. This is the same benefit offered as standard to voice line subscribers too. That said, a sudden stoppage of what little solace this promise brought is just a sign of T-Mobile's plans to eventually hike prices for Fiber customers.

Meanwhile, the classic Price Lock benefits such as fixed pricing and the one month's bill settlement still apply to the significantly more popular 5G Home Internet plans. Those seem like a safer bet for now, if you're worried about your internet prices climbing in the coming months.