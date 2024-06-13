Summary T-Mobile customers face unpredictability with recent rate hikes and the removal of Google Authenticator for 2FA, raising security concerns.

Users express safety worries over reliance on text message verification, citing potential risks and inconveniences due to network issues.

T-Mobile assures a temporary disablement of Google Authenticator with plans for its return, but trust in the carrier may waver after sudden changes.

The new reality for T-Mobile customers is the carrier's unpredictability, whether there's an agreement in place or not. The telecom company shocked everyone in May when it increased its plan rates out of the blue. Some users even filed complaints with the FCC, alleging a breach of the carrier's Price Lock promises, but T-Mobile's legal team quickly shot that down. While customers are still coming to grips with the new norm of higher bills, T-Mobile hit them again by disabling Google Authenticator login.

According to multiple comments on Reddit, users have been unable to log into their T-Mobile accounts with two-step verification through the Google Authenticator app in recent weeks. As it is, the only available option for multi-factor authentication is a text message, a change that many believe is less safe and could potentially expose them to more risks, compared to its alternative (via PhoneArena).

A major way to shield oneself from the alarming increasing cyber breaches and data leaks is having multiple layers of security. The Google Authenticator app generates a time-based one-time password that is required for login in addition to the account password. However, this is currently out of reach for T-Mobile users, potentially leaving them more vulnerable to cyber threats until access to the tool is restored.

T-Mobile says this is a temporary change

Authenticating your account with an OTP sent via SMS requires an active mobile network, whereas Google Authenticator only needs an internet connection such as your home Wi-Fi. This is particularly burdensome when, just last month, DownDetector revealed that over 5,000 T-Mobile users experienced downtime with their carrier. Per data collated, about 48% of customers told DownDetectors that they could not receive or send text messages.

This incident happened less than a month ago, and now, T-Mobile is limiting two-step verification to just SMS. Nevertheless, the carrier assured us it would temporarily disable the Google Authenticator. Thankfully, T-Mobile said in a statement to PhoneArena that Google Authenticator being disabled is only a temporary measure, and that the enhanced security layer should be back soon.

Nonetheless, it will be difficult for customers to maintain the same level of trust in the carrier after its sudden rate hikes this month.

