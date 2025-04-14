Summary Some T-Mobile customers are finding unexpected charges on their recent bills for promotional lines that were supposed to be free.

Customer support responses have varied, with some agents issuing credits and calling it an error, while another claimed a customer wasn't eligible for the offered promotion.

Many customers who participated in the free line promo did not experience incorrect billing, but affected users should check their bills and contact support if needed.

Within the last month and some change, T-Mobile hiked prices and started nickel and diming us with "regulatory" fees, and people are understandably outraged. But to make matters worse, some customers are seeing a spike in their monthly bills that the carrier didn't announce in recent weeks — one that we're hoping is happening in error.

A n