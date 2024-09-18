Key Takeaways Contracts now offer small discounts tied to duration, making unlocking phones difficult.

The FCC's proposed change would allow unlocks after 60 days, which is facing resistance from carriers.

T-Mobile argues this change could limit promotional offers for customers.

No matter which major wireless carrier you want to go with in the US, there's always a complicated process when it comes to signing up for service and securing a new phone with a discount. Wireless carriers have evolved their business over the past decade, and for the most part, things have become more convoluted, with new promotions that are meant to keep customers locked in to one carrier for as long as possible.

While contracts are nothing new, trickle feeding small discounts on phones for the term of the contract is something that's sprung up in recent years, requiring consumers to stick with a carrier if they want to get the fully discounted amount for their phone. There's another side to this type of discount as well, often preventing subscribers from getting their devices unlocked until the balance has been completely satisfied.

Wireless carriers are pushing back

Well, it looks like things may finally be looking up, as the FCC has been highly involved over the past few months, with the intention of creating more flexibility within the wireless industry, with the intention of giving consumers a new option of having their devices unlocked after just 60 days. Of course, this process, which sounds great for consumers, is getting a little pushback from the industry, with one of the more vocal being T-Mobile.

Broadband Breakfast reported new details about this situation, sharing a new document, with details of a meeting between the FCC and T-Mobile regarding the proposed changes (via Phone Arena). For the most part, T-Mobile tries to plead its case, stating that wireless carriers are currently able to offer customers certain types of plans and devices with installment plans, because of its ability to lock these devices.

It shares that if this new rule comes into play, it could "hamper" wireless carriers' ability to offer incentives and payment plans, which could potentially harm consumer choice. It closes the statement with "Furthermore, the Commission fails to point to specific statutory authorization for an unlocking mandate, and that would have profound economic consequences, thus raising a “major question” that would require clear statutory authority from Congress."

Clearly, T-Mobile and other wireless carriers aren't going to let this new rule pass without a fight. And while it would be great to get a clear and easy way to unlock phones in the US through wireless carriers, it is a little bit of a slippery slope, with great balance required so that both consumers and wireless carriers can win. Of course, this looks like something that could be dragged out a little while longer, so don't expect your phone to get a quick unlock anytime soon.