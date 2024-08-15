Summary T-Mobile was fined $60 million by CIFUS for failing to report unauthorized data access during the merger with Sprint.

In reaction, T-Mobile claims it reported the incident promptly and blames post-merger integration challenges.

The penalty is the largest ever imposed by CIFUS.

There comes a time in any well-liked company’s lifespan when it becomes a villain. T-Mobile is certainly no exception to that, and that’s true for many reasons, such as its failure to protect its customers’ personal data in multiple high-profile breaches in the last few years. It’s unfortunate that the carrier that was labeled as the “uncarrier” for its relative differences to the big players in Verizon and AT&T has now become one and the same, as shown by a recent fine for “deceptive advertising.” Now, T-Mobile was just slapped with a $60 million fine that the company has agreed to pay.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CIFUS) penalized T-Mobile with a $60 million fine to settle allegations that, during the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the company failed to report incidents of unauthorized data access in a timely manner (via Reuters). The merger was seen as a national security concern due to T-Mobile’s majority shareholder in the US being the German-based Deutsche Telekom and Sprint’s former owner being the Japanese-based SoftBank Group. The inactions that T-Mobile allegedly took were in violation of an agreement it had with CIFUS that paved the way for the merger to happen in 2020. In addition to failing to promptly report on the unauthorized access when it occurred between August 2020 and June 2021, T-Mobile allegedly failed to take appropriate action to prevent said access.

T-Mobile’s response

T-Mobile provided its explanation for what happened that led to its settlement, while a spokesperson for the company said that it “reported this in a timely manner, and the issue was quickly addressed.” The cellular company said that all the unauthorized information pointed to in the CIFUS case was due to T-Mobile sharing data with law enforcement agencies during the post-merger integration difficulties involving both T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s technologies. CIFUS, which consists of representatives from numerous government agencies in the US and reviews deals that concern US national security, told The Wall Street Journal that T-Mobile has improved its compliance programs and plans to meet its obligations going forward.

This penalty was the largest fine brought forth by CIFUS to date. In addition to this $60 million settlement, T-Mobile customer data was, for the third time in three years, stolen, but it’s not clear if it was due to T-Mobile or a third-party vendor. In more bad T-Mobile PR, its legal team said that its recent surprising price hikes are fair, even if you’re on a Price Lock plan. For T-Mobile customers that came from Sprint during the merger, make sure to check your bill for an extra fee that may have been tacked on.