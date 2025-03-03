Summary T-Mobile raised prices last year, and it could be looking to do it again.

New information from a company call suggests that T-Mobile CEO hinted at potential price increases.

As of now, it's unclear if and when these increases will come.

Despite being the best wireless carrier in the US, T-Mobile had a pretty rough 2024 after announcing its price hikes that would affect some customers. Now, price increases are nothing new, especially when it comes to subscription services, but T-Mobile's came as a bit of a surprise since the brand committed to not increasing prices on its plans with its Un-contract and Price Lock guarantees.

So you can probably imagine the outrage that occurred when these increases were announced and implemented. Many cried foul, while T-Mobile said it was perfectly in its right to make these changes. Now, many months have passed, and it looks like the brand could be going back to the well, according to new information from The Mobile Report.

New price increases could be coming

This latest information apparently comes from a company call held by T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert. While the news outlet doesn't share the full details of the call, it does share one important section where Sievert reportedly let employees know that "you’re going to be hearing about us, for example, getting back to some of the adjustments of legacy pricing that we began last year."

As of now, this is the only information available about this potential price increase. It's unclear what customers this will affect and when. However, the Mobile Report does have some theories, suggesting that there could be a second wave of increases hitting customers that weren't affected last time or that maybe there will be a new wave of increases just for those that did get impacted last time.

Again, there isn't any solid information yet on if and when this will happen. I guess the good news, though, is that T-Mobile is offering subscribers free Slurpees and MLB TV subscriptions. But if you're a T-Mobile customer that isn't really happy with what's been going on, and wants an excuse to try something different, now's probably going to be a good time.

There are now plenty of great options to choose from, with competitors like AT&T and Verizon. And things get even better, and cheaper if you're willing to jump ship to an MVNO. Just something to think about while you still have the time.