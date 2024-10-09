Key Takeaways T-Mobile could be launching a BOGO promotion on October 10.

Users signing up for a line will be able to get one line for free.

It's advisable to wait for the deal to go live to understand the restrictions and benefits.

Apparently, T-Mobile is preparing to launch a new BOGO promotion that will go live this week. With that said, it's an exciting one, which will allow those signing up for a line of service with the carrier to get an additional one for free. As you can imagine, if you're someone with a family, or someone that likes to break out their lines for different uses, this kind of promotion can be a real lifesaver.

Of course, we've seen leaks like this before, and Reddit is once again buzzing about this new promotion (via PhoneArena). While the rumored date is set for October 10, we won't know if this is really happening until it goes live. But if you want to start planning ahead, it's a good time to look through the thread to see whether your particular situation will be covered.

Buy one, get one

The news comes from Reddit user tva_raylan, sharing in the T-Mobile subreddit, that a new promo will go live starting on October 10, giving those on non-segmented plans, the ability to add one line, and get another line for free.

Of course, there are going to be a range of stipulations here, and while there are many people chiming in on what can and cannot be done, we recommend waiting until the deal is live to really find out what restrictions will be in place in order to get the free line.

We've reported on these types of events before, and if you're someone that needs to add a lot of lines, this type of promotion can really be helpful for the wallet, saving you a ton of money in the long run.

As we stated before, you'll want to check in with T-Mobile on October 10 in order to make sure that this leaked promotion is actually available before you commit to any new lines. But if you do sign up, you should know that you'll at least be getting good coverage and excellent data speeds.

T-Mobile is rated as one of the best providers in the US, leaving rivals like AT&T and Verizon in the dust. Plus, you'll still get all the great perks like freebies from T-Mobile Tuesdays. So if you've been waiting for a chance to switch or are a current customer that needs to expand, this upcoming promo could really hit the spot.

According to the Reddit thread, users should be able to grab the deal by heading into a physical store and going online. Again, there will be stipulations in place, so you will want to get clarity on the details once the deal is live. Everyone's situation is a little different, so you'll want to make sure that what you're signing up for works for you.