T-Mobile is one of the best phones carriers in the US, offering great plans, excellent coverage, and lots of extra perks. Of course, the brand isn't perfect by any means, ruffling more than a few feathers over the past couple of years, but overall, the wireless carrier has done a pretty good job of offering great service to a wide range of customers.

Now, if you've been thinking about switching, or you're already a customer and want to grab more lines, now's going to be a great time, as a current and upcoming promotion can see you getting two lines for free if you play your cards right. The promotion was originally spotted on Reddit with a user chiming in that they were informed that a new promotion for a free line would be starting next week.

Something new, something old

Of course, an exact date wasn't given, but according to PhoneArena, it could happen anywhere between September 23 through 25. What this means is that you'll be able to sign up for service, and get a free line to use what you want. Now, what really makes this promotion interesting is that T-Mobile is currently running a similar promotion where you can get a free line when you sign up for two lines.

So, if you're someone that's really interested in securing new lines, you can take advantage of the current deal, along with the new deal next week. This is pretty great as you'll be able to grab two free lines in the span of just one week. The current promotion was originally spotted a while back, with it originally starting towards the tail-end of June. You can still grab this deal, and it looks to be available just by heading to the T-Mobile website.

If you don't see it available, you can also activate it manually using the promotional code "SP097" and match that with the promotional ID "OR21053", this is according to Android Authority. Once you add two lines to your account, you should see a third one that will be free. And if you need one more free line, just wait until next week, when you can take advantage of the upcoming offer.

If you need to understand the terms and conditions a bit more clearly, you can also head to the T-Mobile plans page where you should see this promotion in effect. Of course, this isn't a bad deal at all if you need the additional line. Plus, it's a great time to buy with the release of the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 series as well.