Summary T-Mobile is once again the best wireless carrier in the US.

Ookla reports that T-Mobile has the fastest and most reliable 5G network.

T-Mobile is preparing for its next big launch, with a satellite-based service that will go live in 2025.

T-Mobile has been on a tear lately, stacking up accolades as the best wireless carrier in the United States. Not only does it have excellent coverage, but it also provides fantastic speeds as well.

With that said, and it should really come as no surprise that T-Mobile is once again at the top of the list, with Ookla sharing its findings in its latest Speedtest Connectivity report (via Droid Life). The report shares new data collected from July 2024 to December 2024.

T-Mobile remains on top

The mobile network was able to claim the top spot by having the fastest and most consistent 5G network in the US, going against rivals like AT&T and Verizon. In addition to the above, the Speedtest Connectivity report also checks to see just how good availability is as well.

And for good measure, Ookla also throws in customer satisfaction data as well, just to show that it isn't all about the performance of the network. Of course, we aren't saying that T-Mobile was perfect in 2024, especially with the amount of complaints that were filed against it.

But at least, when it comes to the raw service, overall, things seemed pretty good for most customers. And while T-Mobile's 5G network is fairly solid, the wireless carrier is already looking towards the future as it prepares for the next leg of its journey.

Although a 6G network might seem like the obvious next step, for now, T-Mobile is looking elsewhere, as it prepares for the launch of its own satellite service. This has been in the works for a few years now, partnering with SpaceX to get the satellites into orbit in order to make this leap possible.

And while the service is set to go live for customers sometime in 2025, we've already seen it in use, like during the recent wildfire events that have taken place in California. If curious, and you have a compatible handset, you can sign up for the beta in order to start testing the service.