Being one of the largest carriers in the US, you can’t go wrong with T-Mobile. Many people assume that the biggest benefit of switching carriers is that they can score a free flagship or budget Android phone, but T-Mobile goes beyond those basics. Its best plans come with a range of perks that sweeten the deal.

If you’re trying to pick a carrier or are an existing T-Mobile customer, it helps to be aware of these benefits. While multiple carriers might offer unlimited talk, text, and data, you want to pick one that gives you the most value for your money. Here’s a look at six benefits you can enjoy if you’re a T-Mobile customer.

6 International roaming

Available at no extra cost

If you travel frequently, it’s nice to have the flexibility to call your home country without excessive charges. That’s why T-Mobile’s plans are great for frequent travelers. The best part is that your coverage starts when you arrive at your destination, without you setting anything up.

Most plans support international roaming at costs as low as $0.25 per minute of calling. Many of these plans also let you use data when abroad. If you need high-speed data for work, streaming, or gaming, you can pay for an international data pass, but the basic plan is great for light usage.

People traveling to Mexico or Canada benefit more. You get unlimited basic data and streaming and unlimited text and talk in these countries. As a T-Mobile customer traveling to Canada or Mexico, your experience won’t be much different than using your phone in the US.

5 Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi

Stay connected even at 30,000 feet

If you’re on select T-Mobile plans like the Go5G Next or the GO5G Plus, you can take advantage of full-flight Wi-Fi and messaging. This makes it easy to work or keep in touch with loved ones. If you want to unwind, you can catch up on your favorite movies and shows with T-Mobile’s on-air streaming access.

People who are not on premium T-Mobile plans can choose up to four full flights every year to use similar benefits. After four flights, customers enjoy one hour of Wi-Fi and streaming benefits, as well as unlimited texting. T-Mobile has made sure there’s something for everyone.

4 T-Mobile Tuesdays

New freebies and great deals every week

Some phone plan features can seem like a waste of money. However, the T-Mobile Tuesdays program is a standout benefit that delivers value through new deals and offers. It’s available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. All you do is download the T-Life app on your phone, sign up with your T-Mobile phone number, and check the app every Tuesday.

There are all sorts of things you can score through this program, from free food to discounted entertainment deals and more. The offers change every week, so if you’re not keen on one week’s deals, you might be able to snag something up your alley the following week.

3 Streaming services for less

Access to the best streaming platforms at a discount or for free

Streaming services have become expensive and more people are going back to physical media and cable. That’s why T-Mobile’s streaming benefits are worth talking about.

While they’re not available on all plans, check what streaming perks your plan includes. Customers on Go5G plans, for instance, have access to Apple TV+ and a Netflix Standard with ads plan at no additional cost. Similarly, you might be able to access Hulu, SiriusXM Streaming, Pandora Premium, and more. Some of these services are free, while others allow access for a certain duration. Still, that’s plenty of value, given how much these services cost on their own.

2 Scam Shield

Put an end to scam calls

There are various ways to stop spam and scam calls on Android phones. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, Scam Shield makes blocking these calls easier. To access this benefit, download the Scam Shield app from the Play Store. The app then displays the caller ID of the person on the other end, even if the call is from someone who is not in your contact list. You can safely ignore these calls.

You can also protect yourself from scammers by turning on Scam Block, a feature within the Scam Shield app. This feature blocks scam calls for you but keeps track of incoming scam calls if you need to verify any details. If this helps you, upgrade to Scam Shield Premium for $4 per month per line. It’s not necessary for the average user, but it lets you reverse-lookup phone numbers and get voicemails transcribed and texted to you.

1 On-road travel benefits

Hotel deals, car rental perks, AAA membership, and more

If you travel frequently, you’ll appreciate how many benefits you can access, thanks to your T-Mobile plan. For instance, T-Mobile’s partnership with Hilton brands can get you a 15% discount on your stay. If you book a rental car through Dollar Car Rental or an EV through Hertz, you can drop it off without refueling or recharging penalties. If you rent cars often, you know how inconvenient it can be to plan a refueling stop before you return the car. That’s one less thing you need to worry about, thanks to this perk.

If you drive your own car, you can hit the road with confidence, thanks to the free AAA coverage you get as a T-Mobile customer. When you have an active voice line in your plan, you can receive one year of Classic or Basic membership for free. Some of the benefits you can access as part of this include free towing, fuel delivery, mobile battery service, tire service, and more. A Fuel Rewards program lets you save $0.20 per gallon, which is perfect if you’re on the road often.

Compare your options, but T-Mobile’s benefits stand out

There’s a lot to like about T-Mobile plans. These perks stand out because the carrier’s plans are not outrageously priced. Still, given that switching carriers is inconvenient and sometimes not possible, check the fine print on your T-Mobile plan and compare it with other carriers. Check what benefits you can expect with bigger carriers like Verizon and AT&T, and evaluate how the benefits compare to the cost savings you get with MVNOs like Mint Mobile, Cricket Wireless, and Google Fi.

While the benefits offered by T-Mobile appeal to many, you might snag a better deal with another carrier. Still, if good coverage, affordable pricing, and extra perks are high on your priority list, T-Mobile is a solid option.