The last two years have seen most technology companies cancel their usual round of April Fools gags and goofs, what with the current state of the world. And as much as it's hard to argue that everything is "back to normal" just yet, one thing seems inevitable: we're getting some jokey press releases over the next few days. Even before the clock strikes midnight, T-Mobile is ready to reveal the first gag of the year: a brand-new hue for its branding.

T-Mobile would like to introduce its subscribers to "New Magenta," completely reimagining that dusty old shade of pinkish-purple. The carrier says this new shade — color code "TMO-040122," because, you know — is "the result of thousands of hours of research and development," and honestly, it shows. With the two colors placed side-by-side, you can really tell just how different these two hues are, how vibrant and shiny the new one is while that old, dusty, and outdated "magenta" rots away next to it.

In all honesty, this whole goof is good for a laugh. T-Mobile's press release here is a pretty funny way to poke fun at how tech companies make every little change into the most dramatic moment possible. If you happened to sit through this morning's OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, you know exactly how over-the-top this branding can often get. The video announcement doubles down — it's almost Apple-esque in how it parades how much this rebrand means to the company.

But consider this new shade of magenta to be your warning shot: April Fools' Day is back this year. With all those pent-up jokes from the last two years, you might want to look twice at anything you read on the internet over the next 48 hours.

