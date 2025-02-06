Summary
- The old T-Mobile app is officially dead, and directs users to switch to the new T-Life app.
- The T-Life app is now the only way users can manage their T-Mobile account.
- T-Mobile has shuttered most of its stores and switched to a digital-only model, which makes the T-Life app the central piece of the puzzle for the company.
If you still have the old T-Mobile app on your phone, it is time to delete it. The app is finally and officially dead.
The wireless carrier has fully shut down the app and transitioned completely to the T-Life app (via Android Authority). If you try to launch the old T-Mobile app, it won't connect to your account services and will direct you to upgrade to T-Life. This will be the only way to access your account services from now on.