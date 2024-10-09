Key Takeaways T-Mobile offers $5 lines for connected devices, starting on October 17.

The promotion applies to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans.

Competitors like Verizon and AT&T charge more for similar services.

Well, it looks like T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to try and obtain and also maintain as many subscribers as possible, with a pair of promotions that are sure to raise eyebrows... in a good way. And while its BOGO promotion has yet to become official, the carrier is now going to offer $5 lines for connected devices, which means users will be able to add laptops, tablets, and smartwatches to their plans without it costing an arm and a leg.

Don't run to the store yet. The promo starts on October 17.

The brand shared details about its new promotion through its website, which will officially start in a couple of weeks, allowing new and existing subscribers to add lines for connected devices for just $5 each. As you can imagine, there are some restrictions in place, but not many, with the new pricing applying to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans.

Of course, in celebration of this new promotion and price drop, T-Mobile showed off a chart comparing its plan with some of its competitors. Now, as you might expect, prices from competitors are much higher, with Verizon charging $7.50 for wearables and $10 for laptops and tablets. AT&T is a little higher, charging $10.99 for wearables, and an eye-watering $20.99 for tablets and laptops.

With that said, these carriers will have a chance to respond in due time, but for now, T-Mobile is going to be one of the best bang for your buck options if you want to add connected devices. For the most part, this all looks quite good. In fact, this is probably some of the best news we've seen about T-Mobile over the past few months.

The wireless carrier has had a rough year so far, getting fined $15 million by the FCC related to data breaches, and receiving tons of backlash for raising prices on Price Lock plans. And there's a lot more to all of it, but that's just to name some of the things that have been going on with Magenta. T-Mobile used to be the darling of the wireless industry, but now, it seems like it has been around long enough to become the villain.

Now, promotions like these can easily get its image back on track, and for the most part, this one is pretty good considering how much competitors are charging. What's great is that you're also going to be getting a hefty amount of data to use as well, with T-Mobile providing up to 30GB of high-speed data each month for tablets and laptops. Those that go over that amount will still be able to stay connected, albeit at a much slower speed, topping out at 600kbps.

Smartwatches will get unlimited talk, text and data that tops out at 512kbps, which should be enough for most users, considering that the usage of these devices is quite small. T-Mobile states that these devices will also receive global coverage as well, but it's unclear what kinds of speeds will be involved, so it's probably best not to expect the best coverage or speeds when using these products outside the US.