Summary T-Mobile is purchasing fiber ISP Metronet.

The deal will be a joint venture with investment firm KRR.

The sale is expected to close in 2025.

T-Mobile hasn't had the smoothest years in recent memory, and in some people's eyes, has even become the villain of the wireless industry it once fought so hard to defend consumers from. Of course, there are a lot of different factors that contribute to its recent image change, like subtle price increases, along with its policy changes. Not to mention, the brand's endless quest for expansion, which has it purchasing wireless carriers like Mint and US Cellular.

Not only has the brand been buying up wireless carriers, but it's also purchasing fiber ISPs as well. In a report last week, we got word that T-Mobile was looking into buying Metronet, and now, we're getting official news from the carrier that it will be purchasing the company in a joint venture with with investment firm KKR.

T-Mobile is expanding...again

Now, what does this all mean? Well, it means that T-Mobile, along with KKR "will acquire Metronet including its broadband infrastructure, rapidly growing residential fiber business operations and existing customers." Like many major deals that go down every year, this one hasn't come to a close and will need to go through the proper channels to gain approval.

But once it's complete, T-Mobile will gain a substantial boost when it comes to customers and infrastructure, with Metronet currently servicing over two million accounts across 17 states. T-Mobile currently offers standard cellular service, along with 5G internet service for home and business, and fiber internet as well. The latter service offering is probably the least known, but it is currently servicing eight states, like California, New York, and Florida, just to name a few.

When it comes to pricing, there are just three options, with the base package coming in at $55 per month and providing up to 500 Mbps of service, and the mid-tier, which delivers 1,000Mbps for $75 per month, and the top-end, which provides up to 2,000 Mbps and costs $110 per month. In contrast, Metronet offers five tiers of service, with the base coming in at 100Mbps and the top-end coming in at a whopping 5,000 Mbps.

It's unclear whether things will remain intact for Metronet subscribers, or if service will be dialed back once they are brought into the T-Mobile fold. Again, nothing is set in stone so far and there needs to be approval for this deal to go through, which is expected to close in 2025. When and if it does, T-Mobile will pay $4.9 billion to own 100% of Metronet's residential fiber operations, and at the same time, will gain access to the brand's current customers as well.

So why does T-Mobile need to keep buying fiber internet providers? Well, the answer is quite simple, and what you might expect. It needs to keep expanding and improving its current infrastructure to remain competitive — and buying companies is the fastest and easiest way to achieve this.