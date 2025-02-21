Summary MLB is debuting the automated ball-strike system during preseason games.

T-Mobile's 5G network powers the ABS system, along with other areas of MLB.

T-Mobile will offer a free MLB TV subscription for the 2025/26 season.

It looks like T-Mobile is trying to use its technology in order to make the game of baseball more accurate. The MLB is debuting the use of its automated ball-strike system (ABS), which is powered by T-Mobile, for the first time this season, making its mark during spring training games.

Perhaps even more important is that T-Mobile will be offering another free subscription to MLB TV for the 2025/26 season. While this perk isn't live just yet, you can look forward to it becoming available next month, just ahead of the start of the Major League Baseball season.

The game is finally changing

Now, if the ABS sounds familiar, that's probably because the system has been tested in the minor leagues and other events over the past few years. For the most part, it's pretty simple, with the system using a few high-speed cameras to capture how the ball travels and whether it enters the strike zone.

Teams will be able to challenge a pitch, and will be given a total of two challenges to use in one game. T-Mobile's name gets attached here because the league is using a private 5G network to transmit the data. T-Mobile also highlights that its 5G network also powers laptops and tablets that are used during games.

So far, T-Mobile has managed to set up private 5G networks at 27 different Major League Baseball ballparks, with plans to get all parks covered by the end of this year. As mentioned before, T-Mobile will also offer MLB TV for free to its customers, which is probably one of the best perks offered by the carrier each year.

As far as when this will happen, the brand is sharing that it will open the perk up for registration starting on March 25. Those eligible will have just one short week to sign up, with registration closing on March 31. So just in case you want to get ready, be sure to download the new T-Life app so you can pounce on this promo when it's available.