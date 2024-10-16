Key Takeaways T-Mobile and TCL's new Linkport IK511 is a compact 5G adapter for laptops or tablets that connects via USB-C.

It's available for $96 with 50% off for Go5G Next customers and pairs nicely with T-Mobile's new $5 device data service add-ons.

There are no complex controls — just a device that plugs in and uses a web interface for settings, designed to be a laptop accessory.

T-Mobile and TCL are releasing a new 5G mobile device that plugs directly into your tablet or laptop. The TCL Linkport IK511 adds 5G connectivity to devices with a USB-C connection. It’s compact at just 3.2 inches long with a single USB-C port to connect to your PC. T-Mobile announced that the device will be available exclusively at T-Mobile stores starting on October 17 and will be available to those with consumer and business plans.

T-Mobile previously announced the device alongside upgrades to its Go5G Next and Go5G Next Business plans that allow you to add the device to your plan for just $5 per month. This essentially means you can convert a laptop into a 5G-connected laptop with a single device. There are a handful of laptops available with 5G built-in, but if you want to use an older laptop or just want more choice in which laptop you get, the TCL Linkport IK511 could be a worthwhile upgrade.

Upgrade your laptop to 5G for less than $100

No more looking for public Wi-Fi or burning up your phone battery

Hotspots are nothing new, and many of the best mobile hotspots have Wi-Fi and USB-C connections, but they can be quite expensive, and maybe a little too complicated for their own good. The TCL Linkport IK511 keeps it simple with no screen or on-device controls using the web interface on your computer to change options. It’s easier to think of it as a laptop accessory than a mobile hotspot. It has a system LED, a network LED, and an SMS LED so you know if the device is on and connected.

The internet connection comes over the USB-C connection to your PC so you don’t have to worry about connecting to WI-FI or charging a standalone device. Its small size makes it easy to stow in a laptop bag when you don’t need it. The Linkport IK511 supports Windows 7 and newer, macOS 10.15 and newer, Linux including Ubuntu 22.04 and newer, iPadOS 15 and newer, and Android 11 and newer. Only a USB-C to USB-C cable is included, and TCL recommends against using a different USB cable, so your device should have USB-C to work.

The simplicity of this product is a selling point with it actually being called 5G RedCap, short for reduced capability. It uses a Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF system with 5G download speeds up to 220Mbps and upload speeds up to 100Mbps. Chief Technology Officer of T-Mobile, John Saw said “5G RedCap will transform how consumers and businesses connect, catapulting old Wi-Fi-only devices onto the nation’s leading 5G network. LINKPORT — on T-Mobile’s network — provides instant, flexible 5G access, whether for first responders, educators, or everyday users.”

On 5G, the Linkport IK511 supports bands n25, n41, n66, n71, and n77, which are all mid-band or low-band frequencies. While these speeds aren’t the gigabit+ speeds we’ve seen possible with 5G, it’s more than fast enough to get work done when you’re away from home. If you have T-Mobile’s top unlimited plan, Go5G Next, you can add the device to your plan for just $5 per month. If you have a Go5G Next business account, you can also add it for $5 per month, but with double the hotspot data from 50GB to 100GB.

Before spending any money on a standalone hotspot device, don’t forget that your Android phone can also share its connection with a laptop using Wi-Fi or even USB-C if your device supports it.

The Linkport IK511 itself comes in at $96 but can be had for 50% off for a limited time for Go5G Next customers. If you have T-Mobile’s top plan and want to keep a laptop or tablet connected, this can be an affordable way to get your older devices online.

The TCL Linkport IK511 also supports T-Mobile Priority, a dedicated high-priority network slice built for first responders announced in September of 2024. This keeps this high-priority traffic separate from standard traffic so it doesn’t it can reliably get through in times of heavy congestion or reduced capacity.