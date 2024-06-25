Summary Independent testing shows that T-Mobile continues to dominate the 5G network speed game in the US, with consistent improvements and a substantial lead over competitors.

T-Mobile's strategic mergers and acquisitions, including with Sprint, have further solidified its competitive edge in the market.

US carriers are working on improving rural 5G performance, but progress may be slower than in urban areas due to differing focus areas.

US carriers keep working hard to deliver excellent coverage and service plans to keep their customers happy. However, great coverage means nothing if you don’t have the necessary speeds to keep everyone connected. T-Mobile seems to know the importance of this, as it holds massive 5G speed advantages over the other service providers in the United States, and it appears that it will continue to do so, according to a new report.

As per Ookla Research, T-Mobile is the fastest 5G network in the United States. T-Mobile’s 5G speeds have seen consistent improvement, surpassing its competitors due to network upgrades and expansion efforts. The company’s focus on 5G Standalone (5G SA) expansion and carrier aggregation is expected to further enhance its network performance and availability.

T-Mobile's strategic moves have not gone unnoticed. Its merger with Sprint was a smart and bold move, significantly amplifying its advantage over competitors. This advantage is set to grow even more, pending the US government's approval of the acquisition of most of US Cellular. This potential acquisition would not only boost the company’s coverage in the country but also underscore its strategic foresight and competitive edge.

T-Mobile recorded a median 5G download speed of 287.14 Mbps as of March 2024, an increase of 29.64 Mbps in a single month, which helped it extend its lead over Verizon, which recorded 224.67 Mbps, and AT&T with 145.36 Mbps. T-Mobile’s deployment of 5G in both 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz spectrum during 2021 (acquired through the merger with Sprint) gave it a significant early advantage, as AT&T and Verizon focused more heavily on mmWave spectrum.

Source: Ookla Research

US carriers are also making their best efforts to deliver essential improvements in rural 5G performance. However, we know that these areas will improve at a slower pace as companies focus most of their attention and efforts primarily on urban areas and their speeds.

What is Ookla?

For those unfamiliar with the Ookla, it is a “global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.” And it is the creator of Speedtest, one of the easiest and most reliable ways to measure your internet speeds, whether you’re trying to check out your Wi-Fi plan at home or your mobile network speeds on the go.