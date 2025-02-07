Summary T-Mobile offers free 5G smartphones to postpaid customers at Walmart kiosks with no trade-in or new line required.

The deal is part of T-Mobile's new retail strategy focusing on partnerships with third-party retailers like Walmart.

Customers should verify all details and ensure their Walmart store carries T-Mobile devices before taking advantage of the promotion.

T-Mobile is rolling out a new promotion offering free 5G smartphones to postpaid customers. No trade in or new line required. Is this too good to be true? Maybe. There's always a catch.

The deal is available exclusively at Walmart electronics kiosks and includes budget Android devices (via Android Authority). These are phones like the Moto G 5G, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, and T-Mobile's own REVVL 6x 5G . Customers will receive monthly bill credits over 24 months, making the device free. They'll just need to pay for the service.

T-Mobile's new retail strategy

T-Mobile has been busy over the past two years as it closes its brick-and-mortar stores and switches to a digital-first business model. The company has shifted heavily to partnerships with third-party retailers, such as Walmart. Customers will need to get their new devices directly from the T-Mobile website or one of these third-party retailers.

Free budget 5G phones with no hoops to jump through sounds like a sweet deal, but customers might want to be a little careful. Walmart employees staffing these kiosks may not always handle account details properly, so it is crucial to double-check everything before leaving the store. Also, not all Walmart stores carry T-Mobile devices.

However, the deal is a good one. Most carrier deals require trading in a working phone or adding a new line. But this deal is available to any postpaid customer who qualifies for device financing. T-Mobile has not officially announced the deal. Instead, internal documentation leaked to The Mobile Report refers to the promotion as 'Walmart Smartphone ID250040.'

This deal is not available to business accounts or other specialized plans.

Here are the devices you can get with this plan

While you won't be able to snag a brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with this plan, there are some decent devices from which to choose, including:

Motorola Moto G (2024)

Motorola G Stylus 5G (2024)

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

T-Mobile REVVL 6x 5G

This is currently the best way to get a free 5G smartphone with minimal hassle. That is, of course, assuming you don't mind the 24-month commitment. Otherwise, you could always buy one of the best budget Android phones available right now and not be locked to any carrier.