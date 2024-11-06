Key Takeaways T-Mobile's 5G DC achieves a world record upload speed of 2.2 Gbps at SoFi Stadium in California.

5G DC combines spectrums for faster upload speeds, improving network capacity and performance.

Improved 5G upload speeds can enhance livestreaming and data sharing in crowded areas and during live events.

If you frequently work remotely — from cafes, shared spaces, or even home — you know how essential a reliable internet connection is. No one wants lag disrupting an important work call. While mobile hotspots are an option, they're often unreliable. T-Mobile's latest 5G technology, however, might be just the solution you've been waiting for.

T-Mobile has announced that its new 5G technology, called New Radio Dual Connectivity (or 5G DC), has achieved impressive upload speeds of 2.2 Gbps. The company conducted this test at the SoFi Stadium in California with partners like Ericsson and Qualcomm. T-Mobile even claims that it has set a global record for the fastest 5G upload speeds — not just in the United States, but worldwide.

T-Mobile breaks world record for upload speeds with the new 5G DC tech

T-Mobile explains that 5G DC technology combines the 2.5 GHz and mmWave spectrums to significantly boost uplink throughput and capacity, resulting in much faster upload speeds. Previously, only 20% of mmWave resources were used for uplink, but this new technology allows up to 60%, dramatically improving performance.

The equipment used for the test was supplied by Ericsson, while Qualcomm provided a smartphone equipped with its flagship X80 5G Modem-RF System — the same modem featured in Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This suggests that no additional tech will be required on the user's end to benefit when it actually rolls out.

While most carriers and speed test providers focus on download speeds, upload speeds are just as important nowadays, especially for remote work and in crowded places like stadiums during live events. Currently, network congestion at such large events can disrupt service, but this new technology could help meet high demand.

There's no word yet on whether T-Mobile plans to roll out this technology to the public, as the Un-carrier still seems to be exploring its potential for crowded settings.