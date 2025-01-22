Summary T-Mobile will shut down its 2G network on February 9, 2025, after multiple delays.

Eligible users can exchange their 2G devices for a free 5G phone by visiting T-Mobile stores.

T-Mobile plans to repurpose 2G spectrum to improve 4G and 5G coverage across the US.

T-Mobile is now the last carrier in the US still offering a 2G network. AT&T pulled the plug on its 2G services way back in 2016, while Verizon began phasing out its 2G network in 2020 and completed the process by 2022. Now, it's T-Mobile's turn, as the company has finally set a definite date to shut down its 2G network — and it's coming up pretty soon.

First spotted by Phone Arena, T-Mobile has started notifying its 2G users that it will begin retiring the 2G network on February 9, 2025. This isn't the first time the company has informed users about the shutdown, though. Originally, T-Mobile planned to phase out 2G in April 2024, before extending the deadline to September 2024 late last year.

At that time, T-Mobile mentioned that the capacity and coverage of its 2G (GSM) network would gradually decrease as it started phasing it out across the US. This essentially meant that while coverage would shrink in some areas, others might still have access for a while. But now, it looks like T-Mobile is finally ready to pull the plug for good on February 9, 2025.

T-Mobile is offering a free 5G replacement device to eligible users

T-Mobile has been actively encouraging its 2G users to switch to newer devices. But now with shutdown date just about three weeks away, the carrier is offering a free 5G replacement device to those still using 2G phones. In a message to users, T-Mobile stated that customers can return their 2G device "in any condition" and receive a free 5G phone in exchange.

It's unclear exactly which 5G device T-Mobile is offering, but it's likely to be one of the budget Android phones. Still, it's a great deal for anyone still using a 2G device, so if you're eligible, check your messages or visit the nearest T-Mobile store to take advantage of the offer.

Once 2G is fully phased out, T-Mobile will focus solely on providing LTE and 5G services across the US as the Un-carrier has already phased out its 3G services. The carrier already has solid 5G coverage nationwide, thanks to its use of low and mid-band frequencies. Still, if you're curious, you can always check T-Mobile's coverage map to see if their 4G and 5G services are available in your area.

It's also likely that T-Mobile will repurpose the frequencies and spectrum from the 2G network to further improve its 4G and 5G coverage across the country.