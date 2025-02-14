Summary While T-Mobile committed to shutting its 2G network on February 9, 2025, the are still alive and kicking.

The brand will continue to support this network as it transitions customers to new devices.

It's unclear just how long the 2G network will continue working.

Wireless networks are apparently pretty good in the US, with Ookla recently doling out awards for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. And while high-speed 5G networks are going to be the norm for most, it may actually surprise you that there are still some folks out there that are relying on 2G networks. That's right, 2G in 2025.

Now, this isn't all that common since AT&T and Verizon both shut down their 2G networks some years ago. But T-Mobile still has their 2G network up and running, despite making it public that their 2G network would be shut down on February 9, 2025. Now, this isn't going to be something that persists forever, but the brand is committed to keeping the network up while customers are still transitioning to newer devices.

T-Mobile's 2G network lives... for now

As far as what T-Mobile had to say about this, well, they let us know that:

We’ve talked about retiring our 2G network in 2025 for the past several years and are continuing to support customers with 2G devices through free device upgrades to ensure they maintain connectivity. We’ve started the process and while the changes will roll out over time, our 2G network will remain operational for many during this transition.

Of course, while the 2G network will still be around, it isn't going to be the best in terms of performance. T-Mobile shared that while talk and text should be good, data speeds will be "slower". At this time, customers that are using 2G devices are being informed by T-Mobile that there are offers that will allow them to get a newer device for free.

This promotion can be redeemed at a local T-Mobile store, or by calling the carrier's customer service line or by dialing 611 from your device. As of now, it's unclear just how long T-Mobile will keep its 2G network running. For years, the brand has talked about shutting it down, and the February 9 date made it seem like it really would happen.

Of course, for most T-Mobile subscribers, this news doesn't really affect their day to day, but for some, this could be a big wake-up call to make a change.