Despite T-Mobile being rated as one of the best phone carriers in the US thanks to its blazing fast service and excellent coverage, news from the brand hasn't been all good, especially with some of its hiccups that have led some customers to sue the provider for its recent price hikes. Some might even say that the glory days are now gone, with the former Un-carrier now entering its villain phase as it tries to become the top carrier in the US.

Now it looks like some folks aren't feeling too comfortable with new forms being delivered from the brand's T-Force support agents. This is mainly because these new forms are being hosted by another company, which naturally would bring up red flags if you're someone that's concerned about their online privacy.

A new company to handle your sensitive data

Luckily, you don't have to be worried, as there's been confirmation from a number of sources, mainly employees, that these new forms are legitimate and that they can be trusted. The problem comes from T-Mobile switching to a new company to host its forms. The new company is called Khoros, which is why you'll be seeing their name in the address bar of the linked form when talking to support agents online.

It's unclear just how widely this service is being used, but the folks at The Mobile Report have examples of this new name coming up when T-Mobile is introducing the Handset Upgrade Form to its customers. The news outlet has spoken to folks at the company in the know and they are legitimate. Of course, this type of form is necessary so that vital information about an account can be shared and processed safely.

While some may question the move to a third party, thinking that it might be better if T-Mobile hosted their own forms, we all know that the carrier has had some bad luck in the past with multiple data breaches. So maybe this is a new tactic in order to prevent these types of problems in the future. With that said, we've even seen third-party breaches when it comes to T-Mobile, so who knows?

At the very least, we think that T-Mobile could at least use a CNAME record in order to mask the address. Maybe this is something that they could implement in the future in order to prevent this kind of unease. So if you're a T-Mobile customer, and you encounter any forms being hosted by Khoros, chances are, it's completely safe. But if you feel uneasy about any of it, you can always give the company a call or just head to a local store to conduct your business.