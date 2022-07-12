One perk of having your own ‘cloud’ storage is that you can host your entire movie collection and stream it on any device in your home using Plex. Pre-built network storage options from Synology make it easy for anyone without much technical know-how to set up their own Plex server that is capable of playing 4K videos. And the best part is that you don’t even need to spend a whole lot with Synology’s well-received DiskStation DS220+, which is currently discounted to only $246 for Prime Day—not too far from the lowest price we have seen for this product ever.
Among Synology’s extensive range of NAS enclosures, the DS220+ stands out as the sweet spot for home users. Handling 1080p videos is a breeze for the NAS, and its Intel Celeron processor is more than capable if you ever want to stream a 4K movie. It’s a two-bay system, allowing you to add two drives for a total capacity of up to 32TB. Even after accounting for redundancy, you’re getting ample space for years’ worth of home videos, photos, and all your other data.
Buy the Synology DiskStation DS220+ at its best price to date with $54 off
Amazon doesn’t usually discount these Synology enclosures considering they’re in high demand throughout the year. The last time we saw a rare $240 price for the DS220+ was last year, right before Black Friday. So, if you’ve been eyeing a NAS for your home media setup, jump on this excellent Synology deal before stocks run out.
The Synology DiskStation DS220+
But if you want more from your NAS box, be it in terms of performance or storage space, the DS920+ makes for a perfect pick. Think of it as a beefier version of the DS220+ that gets you double the storage bays, double the RAM (which you can expand further), and a quad-core Intel chip for all your heavy-duty processing needs. While the DS920+ has no trouble managing your Plex media at home, it is also well suited for your home or small office and data sharing with a small team.
For this Prime Day, Amazon is striking off a full $100 on our favorite Synology NAS, bringing down its price to a much more affordable $450. If this isn’t an unmissable deal, then we don’t know what is!
Buy the Synology DiskStation DS920+ with a never-seen-before discount of $100
These Synology NAS units are pretty useless without hard disks. One of the best Western Digital NAS hard drive models with a massive 14TB space is also discounted during Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza. You can get a couple of these HDDs right now, along with your Synology NAS, to save some extra cash on the whole package.