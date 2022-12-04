Whenever we talk about Synology, its top consumer NAS enclosures usually come to mind. While the hardware does play an important role in network storage, it’s the software that defines your experience. And Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) is among the most feature-packed NAS operating systems out there. After its major facelift last year, DSM 7.2 is the next big update, brimming with features that users have been asking for a long time. Here is everything you need to know about DSM 7.2.

With the upcoming DSM 7.2 update, Synology is adding a much sought-after feature — full volume encryption. This is a major step up from the current shared folder-level encryption, allowing full data protection of your NAS. With the new encryption system in place, there won’t be any file path limit either, which is a limitation right now if you have a lot of nested folders. Even with encryption applied to the entire volume, Synology is promising a significant performance boost over what we have now.

The company is additionally making its Google Drive alternative, Synology Drive, a much more lucrative option for those with large teams. Administrators will have the option to remotely wipe a computer that has been compromised or stolen to avoid data theft. For end users, they'll see speedier file indexing when they make bulk transfers. The current implementation can take hours depending on the amount of data, but Synology claims the update will make things 10x faster. It's an impressive claim, but we'll need to do some testing on our end to see if it proves true.

Mac users will get a native Synology Active Backup app just like those on Windows, enabling an easy way to take complete system backups to your NAS. Compared to Time Machine, Synology's backup solution is more helpful for admins of large teams that handle multiple device backups remotely and manage everything from a central dashboard.

Another feature that is aimed at enterprise is the addition of Write Once, Read Many — or WORM, for short — on DSM 7.2. It allows file sharing with a lot of people while making the files tamper-proof to maintain data integrity. Synology has additional options to let businesses adjust retainment settings to comply with local record-keeping ordinances.

Continuing with Synology’s emphasis on data security in its 2023 outlook, Active Insight, the firm's NAS health management tool, will soon be able to identify a ransomware attack and perform a set of automated actions until an admin is able to intervene manually. Similarly, Hyper Backup will gain the ability to back up your NAS fully. This will come in handy when you have to restore your NAS and all its data to the original state following a breach or multi-drive failure.

That’s a ton of new features and upgrades coming to Synology’s NAS enclosures. Power users have been asking for many of these utilities for a while and they will finally have access to everything discussed here and more when DSM 7.2 is released sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

Synology’s new hardware lineup

Besides all the software changes, Synology also showcased its new DiskStation DS923+ at its event in New Delhi last week. The new model looks exactly like its predecessor, the uber-popular DS920+, but it hosts plenty of changes on the inside. Most notably, it now comes with a AMD Ryzen 1600 processor and a new, enormous 32GB RAM upgrade option. It also has an expansion slot to upgrade the LAN port to a 10GbE connection, like what we saw recently on the DS1522+.

Among everything that has changed on the DS923+, the choice of processor stands out. While quite capable, the Ryzen 1600 chip lacks an integrated GPU, making it far worse at video transcoding on the fly than the DS920+, which is the NAS to get for setting up a Plex server. Synology is clearly positioning its new mid-tier NAS for businesses and small teams while Plex streaming is largely a consumer affair.

To be clear, the DS923+ can still stream your movies and shows without any issue — unless the video files need to be transcoded beforehand.

Synology is also making a foray into the surveillance camera market with two new offerings coming out soon. These 500-series 5MP cameras are designed to work with Synology Surveillance Station and pack some smart features like the option to select activity zones. The best part is that you won’t need to purchase additional licenses to use these cameras with your NAS.

Besides that, a new mid-range WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 router is also out. It runs the same software as the pricier RT6600ax.

While the new router is already available for purchase, the rest of these products are expected to release sometime in the first half of 2023, right alongside all the major updates coming with DSM 7.2. Every Synology NAS more running DSM 7.1 should be upgraded to the newer software when it's out next year, giving you even more reasons to get a Synology NAS if you are an Android user.