Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS923+ $480 $600 Save $120 Replacing the Synology DiskStation DS920+, the newer DS923+ hasn't been out for very long, and already we've seen the NAS be heavily discounted for Prime Day. For a NAS with four drive bays, an AMD processor, and the excellent DSM OS, this is a great deal. $480 at Amazon

Synology is responsible for one of the best NAS ecosystems available. The company's enclosures are well-built and offer good specifications for the price, but it's the DiskStation Manager (DMS) operating system that really makes the DiskStation catalog of NAS truly shine above the competition. Those who have had the pleasure of using an OS such as Windows, macOS, or Linux for extended periods will feel right at home when using a Synology NAS like the DiskStation DS923+.

The NAS is currently on sale for Prime Day after having only been available to the public for a handful of months, and it's the lowest we've seen this four-bay enclosure. We've included it in a few of our NAS-related buyer guides, and for good reason. The AMD Ryzen processor is a powerful chip, and while it may not be fully suited to Plex media transcoding, it's still excellent at running DSM and most of its available apps. The two 1GbE ports may be a letdown for some, but Synology does allow for an optional 10GbE expansion card to be installed.

What makes this DS923+ a good Prime Day deal?

The Synology DiskStation DS923+ is an important NAS for the company to launch as it directly replaced the outgoing DS920+, one of the best NAS for Plex. This is due to the M.2 slots, Intel processor, four drive bays, and excellent RAM support. It was a NAS that could do everything and then some, which is pretty much what's possible with the newer DS923+ replacement, except we're looking at an AMD Ryzen processor instead of Intel Celeron. It's still a great chip, as mentioned already, but it's worth bearing in mind should you need to transcode media.

The four drive bays allow for a maximum raw capacity of 80TB with four 20TB drives installed, but that's before taking into account loss due to space reservation through a RAID (and we strongly recommend setting one up). After using the Synology DiskStation DS923+ for a good few months, it handled just about everything I could throw at it, including running Plex and streaming media. When shopping around for such an enclosure, you're likely planning to do more than just store data and stream media on the NAS, and the DS923+ is well enough equipped.

Six-hundred dollars is a tough pill to swallow, especially if it's your first NAS, and thankfully this Prime Day has seen this brand-new NAS reduced to less than $500. Access to Synology's DSM operating system and its cloud infrastructure is what adds so much value to the NAS experience, offering the ability to utilize the expensive enclosure for much more than initially planned. I would strongly consider buying one over the next few days if an AMD-powered four-bay NAS tickles your fancy for the home or office.