Synology DiskStation DS723+ vs. QNAP TS-264: Which NAS is best?

The Synology DiskStation DS723+ and QNAP TS-264 are two modern two-bay NAS enclosures from leading brands. They're similar in price, specifications, and performance but one NAS uses an AMD CPU and the other has an Intel chip inside. In this guide, we're going to run through everything to help you pick the best NAS. If we had to choose one NAS, it would be the QNAP TS-264.

Synology DiskStation DS723+ vs. QNAP TS-264: Price, availability, and specs

The Synology DiskStation DS723+ has a dual-core AMD Ryzen R1600 processor, capable of boosting up to 3.1GHz. The QNAP TS-264 has a quad-core Intel Celeron N5095 that can boost up to 2.9GHz. Both processors are very good for NAS deployment, though the Intel chip has an edge with integrated Intel UHD graphics. The AMD CPU doesn't come with an integrated GPU.

This makes the QNAP TS-264 with its Intel CPU better for transcoding and other tasks where a GPU comes in handy. That's not to say the DS723+ can't perform well as a Plex Media Server, but you'll be using more resources to achieve similar results. The AMD processor is great for other NAS tasks, thanks to the maximum 32GB of DDR4 RAM officially supported by Synology.

The NAS comes with 2GB from the factory, which is considerably less than the QNAP TS-264's 8GB, but the latter cannot be expanded. Both Synology and QNAP included two M.2 2280 NVMe slots for SSDs and a PCI slot for expansion cards, though the QNAP TS-264 has faster networking ports with dual 2.5GbE, compared to the two 1GbE connections found on the DS723+.



Synology DiskStation DS723+ QNAP TS-264 CPU Dual-core AMD Ryzen R1600 Intel Celeron N5095 Memory 2GB, expandable up to 32GB 8 GB DDR4 (max 8 GB) Drive Bays 2 bays supporting up to 16TB each 2 Expansion Yes 2x M.2 SSD, 1x PCIe 3.0 x2 Ports 2x 1Gbe LAN, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x eSATA, 1x PCIe 2x 2.5GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0 Caching 2x NVMe slots Yes OS DSM 7 QNAP QTS Price $450 $429

Synology continues to make full use of an eSATA port for connecting expansion units to the DS723+. QNAP only allows such to occur by using an available USB port, but thankfully the QNAP TS-264 has two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. For operating systems, the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) and QNAP QTS are both equally good for managing the NAS.

Pricing is where things get interesting as the TS-264 undercuts the DS723+ by a full $20 at MSRP. Considering it has more network bandwidth, an HDMI port, and an integrated GPU, it could be viewed as a far better value proposition.

Synology DiskStation DS723+ vs. QNAP TS-264: Design and features

Synology and QNAP design their NAS very differently. The Synology DiskStation DS723+ is a black slab of plastic and metal. It's a sleek design with very little in terms of detail, allowing the NAS to sit comfortably in the background. The TS-264 is slightly more flashy with a similar black chassis and a gold strip thrown in. QNAP also uses a front cover to shield the drive bays and is held to the front panel with magnets.

The sides and top of both NAS are completely bare aside from some branding and/or information stickers. The rear of the Synology DiskStation DS723+ and QNAP TS-264 is where they differ the most. QNAP went all out with HDMI, multiple USB ports, and two 2.5GbE connections. Synology stuck to its guns with two 1GbE network ports, two USB ports, and an eSATA port. The TS-264 even has an IR receiver for remote control.

It's clear to see just how QNAP designed this NAS with Plex Media Server (or other media streaming services) in mind. Synology attempted to make its DS720+ successor appeal to the masses with the new AMD processor and solid OS but cut a few corners with 1GbE networking. Accessing the two M.2 slots on the TS-264 is a simple process that involves taking apart the NAS itself.

Synology made it even easier to install SSDs by locating the slots behind two drive doors underneath the NAS. The two RAM SODIMM slots are located inside the DS723+, requiring the removal of the two drive trays.

Synology DiskStation DS723+ vs. QNAP TS-264: Software and performance

Synology's DSM operating system is regarded as one of the most powerful and user-friendly. QNAP's QTS isn't too far behind, but what Synology has crafted through years of research and development with its cloud platform is nothing short of excellent. It's easy to get the Synology DiskStation DS723+ up and running with a connected Synology Account in a matter of moments, unlocking various benefits.

Not everyone enjoys having such close ties with a large corporation, which is where QTS comes into play. The QNAP TS-264 runs this operating system and it's very familiar to DSM though there are fewer options for setting up connections to QNAP's services. This could be viewed as a positive for those who prefer closed, local ecosystems especially when working with sensitive data.

Both operating systems are incredibly flexible, allowing you to tailor either software package to your exact requirements. The processors used in the two NAS also ensure DSM and QTS run without a hitch.

Which NAS is best for Plex?

We feel the QNAP TS-264 is the best NAS for Plex out of the two enclosures. The Intel Celeron processor may not be the outright faster chip in terms of raw performance, but the inclusion of an integrated GPU makes it a better fit for transcoding media, especially 4K content. The AMD processor is capable of handling some media streaming, but you'll be wasting valuable resources.

The DS723+ does have more room for upgrading system memory, but this can be countered by the fact the TS-264 has 8GB of DDR4 RAM by default and the two NVMe SSD slots can be used for caching. I've not found Plex needing much more than 2GB of DDR4 on the busiest of Plex hubs. Either NAS would work with PMS, but the TS-264 is the better Plex NAS on paper.

Synology DiskStation DS723+ vs. QNAP TS-264: Which NAS is best?

If you're not too fussed about an integrated GPU inside your NAS enclosure, the Synology DiskStation DS723+ is a very strong contender in this comparison. It has an excellent operating system, powerful internal components, and a very solid cloud platform to back it. It's just a shame we don't have native 2.5GbE ports, but luckily an optional proprietary networking card is available.

