Synology released the DiskStation DS220+ in 2020, which seems like forever ago. The company launched the Synology DiskStation DS224+ to replace the older DS220+ in 2023, but the only major difference was the processor. The RAM, connectivity, and lack of any M.2 ports are all still present in this newer NAS enclosure, so I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the Synology DiskStation DS220+ in 2023 to see if it's worth buying (or keeping) as the best NAS.

Synology DiskStation DS220+ 8 / 10 Synology's DiskStation DS220+ is an older NAS at this point, but it's still worth considering if a good deal pops up on the remaining stock. If you already own one, I'd recommend sticking with it unless you require additional performance and/or capacity. Brand Synology CPU Dual-core Intel Celeron J4025 Memory 2GB, expandable up to 6GB Drive Bays 2 bays, up to 16TB each Expansion No Ports 2x 1GbE, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Caching No OS DSM 7 Price $300 Pros Powerful Intel CPU

Price and availability

The Synology DiskStation DS220+ launched for $300, and it was frequently on sale throughout the years. Stock is still available at certain retailers and discounts can still be found during promotions such as Prime Day and Black Friday. The newer Synology DiskStation DS224+ is also priced at $300, but comes equipped with a better processor. If you don't have a DS220+, I'd recommend going with the DS224+ as it's the same price with better specifications.

Design and hardware

Tried and true

The design of the Synology DiskStation DS220+ follows the same design language we've seen in just about every other Plus series NAS from the company. The DS224+ is identical to the DS220+ in all but the model number printed on the front panel, which shows just how solid this design is. There are two drive bays up front with a removable panel to help shield them from ingesting too much dust and other particles. It's an all-black slab of metal and plastic.

The two sides have Synology branding and double up as ventilation for the single rear-mounted fan. The top and bottom panels of the NAS are completely bare. The rear of the Synology DiskStation DS220+ has all the ports, which consist of DC input, two 1GbE connections, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. There's also the single 92mm fan which sucks in air through the front and side panels to help keep the CPU and spinning drives cool.

Installing drives on the two removable trays is an easy process that requires no tools, so long as you're using 3.5-inch hard drives. 2.5-inch SSDs will require screws. Inside the NAS is an Intel Celeron processor with 2GB of DDR4 RAM. This capacity can be expanded up to 6GB with a 4GB module installed using the available DIMM slot. More than 2GB of RAM shouldn't be needed with a two-bay enclosure such as this, but it's good to know it's there should the demand warrant the upgrade.

Software and features

User-friendly, and great for media streaming

The Synology DiskStation DS220+, like all other company enclosures, runs DiskStation Manager (DSM). This is a Linux-based operating system with a web interface which is what will be used primarily to manage the NAS and data stored within. Synology's DSM supports various protocols, including SMB and FTP, depending on how you wish to connect devices to the NAS and transfer data. Like other enclosures, it's possible to download and install apps and services on the DS220+ to expand its functionality.

Setting up the Synology DiskStation DS220+ for the first time is a painless process that takes less than 10 minutes. Synology provides a user-friendly installation wizard that installs the OS, sets up a primary account, and configures everything, so you can be up and running in no time. If this happens to be the first NAS you will be setting up, you'll feel like an expert in NAS deployment once you hit the Synology DSM login page.

Once the DS220+ is running the latest version of DSM, packages can be installed through Synology's Package Manager. All the leading services can be found here, including Plex Media Server. Synology includes many first-party apps too, and if you want to set up a home surveillance system for security, the company's Surveillance Station will come in handy. Expanding the capabilities of the DS220+ is but a few clicks away.

Transcoding isn't as much required as it used to be with older hardware such as TVs and other recipient devices. Most hardware will be able to handle the decoding of various high-definition formats. Still, if you need to stream media to a device that needs some server-side transcoding, the DS220+ is capable of doing so with its Intel Celeron processor. It will be able to handle a single 4K stream with some other users connected to the enclosure.

Competition

The Intel-powered two-bay NAS enclosure is a popular segment of the market, and the Synology DiskStation DS220+ has plenty of competition. The NAS is older now and doesn't strictly compare well against newer enclosures such as the TerraMaster F2-223. Even the DS224+ gets beaten in some respects compared to the incredible value offered by TerraMaster. The F2-223 comes with an Intel Celeron N4505 processor, 4GB of RAM, two M.2 SSD slots, and two 2.5GbE connections. It also costs $40 less than the DS220+ and DS224+.

Where Synology continues to be king is with software. Both the DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system and app support through its included package manager are best-in-class and warrant the additional cost. It's important to consider a good budget NAS, which this enclosure finds itself part of.

Should you buy the Synology DiskStation DS220+?

You shouldn't purchase the Synology DiskStation DS220+ unless it's on sale and undercuts the newer Synology DiskStation DS224+. The newer NAS enclosure has a more powerful processor and costs the same as the DS220+, making it the better buy for 2023. However, if you already own the DS220+ and are satisfied with the available performance and capacity support, I'd stick to your guns and hold out to the DS224+ successor.

The two drive bays and Intel Celeron processor allow the DS220+ NAS enclosure to be used for creating a home-based media streaming platform, surveillance system, or cloud storage hub. It's a powerful server for the home and/or small office, supporting multiple simultaneous connections. The main drawback to this NAS, as well as the DS224+ successor, is the lack of any 2.5GbE networking, M.2 SSD slots, and expansion support through external enclosures.

The DS220+ is still a solid NAS, however. It can support more than 20TB of raw capacity before using RAID and the two 1GbE connections should be enough for most uses. If you have one already, you're already set. If you need a new NAS and are choosing between this and the DS224+, go with the newer enclosure. If the DS220+ is heavily discounted, I'd seriously consider buying one.