Synology has a strong hold over the conventional network storage space, where it offers tons of excellent NAS models across price ranges; I still rely on the good-old DiskStation DS920+ for my everyday use. But for someone new to the world of network-attached storage (NAS), there are a lot of network and hardware settings to figure out — so much so that it can easily deter people from investing in one.

The company aims to solve that with an all-new Synology BeeStation, a simplified version of a regular NAS designed with home users in mind. You get a device that is as easy to use as Google Drive and Google Photos, making it the right choice for anyone looking to get started with their first NAS. And if you ask me, the Synology BeeStation has nailed the basics.

Price and availability

The Synology BeeStation went official last month in the APAC region, but it's only now coming to other global markets, including the US. You can already purchase this beginner-friendly NAS through Synology's official retail channels, like Amazon and Newegg, for $220. That price alone makes it a tempting buy, considering all its neat and handy features, which we'll discuss in the following sections.

Specifications CPU Realtek RTD1619B Memory 1GB DDR4 Drive Bays 1 (non accessible) Storage 4TB Ports 1x 1GbE LAN, USB-C, USB-A OS BeeStation Manager (BSM) Price $220 Dimensions 148.0 x 62.6 x 196.3mm Weight 820g

What’s good about the Synology BeeStation?

There is a lot to like about it

The difference between a full-blown NAS, like the budget champ DiskStation DS224+, and the BeeStation becomes apparent right from the first boot. To set up the BeeStation, you only need to connect it to power and your router over LAN and pair it with your Synology account from the setup page. You can easily do that from your phone browser itself by visiting portal.bee.synology.com.

After that point, you only need your Synology account to access your BeeStation from various apps and devices. And if you’re wondering, you can set up a local account to continue using the device even when your internet is down.

We often talk about how Synology Photos and Drive could be a perfect replacement for Google Photos and Drive, respectively, since you get virtually unlimited space without a monthly fee. Synology knows how important these utilities are for end users and has brought them over to the BeeStation in the form of BeePhotos and BeeFiles — two of the main features of this NAS.

Starting with BeePhotos, it looks and works very similar to Google Photos. It can automatically back up photos and videos on your phone to your own, local cloud storage using the phone app. Your entire family can join the BeeStation and have their own space for media storage. The app has a decently powerful search tool to find stuff based on what’s in the photos, and it can even automatically tag your media by people in them so that you don’t miss the conveniences you’re used to on Google Photos.

Similarly, Synology touts BeeFiles as an alternative to Google Drive — and the web interface even looks like it with a lot of borrowed features. There are quite a few organization tools along with the option to find your stuff by file type. You can generate sharable links like you do on Google Drive to share files with people outside your home network. Furthermore, BeeStation has desktop apps for both Mac and Windows to back up your PC folders and keep them in sync with the NAS. This is a handy feature that ensures you always have a copy of your important files in case one of your devices fails. But that’s not all.

Synology has gone all in on BeeFiles. There is a way to sync folders with your favorite cloud storage, including Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox so that your existing workflow doesn’t break in case you currently rely on these services. This feature even lets you create external backups of your NAS as a failsafe. The BeeStation has a USB-A and a USB-C port to connect external drives like thumb drives and portable SSDs to quickly and automatically import stuff (though you cannot browse their content in BeeFiles). All these BeeFiles features are designed for creators, designers, and video editors in mind to make offline file management easier especially if you have multiple devices to switch between.

All things considered, one factor that makes the BeeStation particularly beginner-friendly is its $220 price, making it perfect for home users who wouldn’t want something too expensive to begin with. And unlike a conventional NAS, this comes with storage built-in, so home users can just pick one up and get started within minutes.

What’s bad about the Synology BeeStation?

Nothing that’d get on your nerves, but still worth mentioning

Since this is an all-new category for Synology, there have been a couple of teething problems with the BeeStation’s software. Early on in my testing, I came across a bug with file transfers getting stuck at 98%. But Synology was quick enough to issue a fix with a software update. Furthermore, the BeeStation’s Mac app didn't let me sign into my Synology account, forcing me to switch to a Windows machine for my testing. Synology told me that mine was an isolated case, and a little help from them got the problem resolved within a couple of days. It’s certainly a relief that the company is proactively listening to feedback and getting broken things fixed.

While photos and drive storage are great starter features, there is one more thing that home users would’ve preferred having: Plex streaming, something BeeStation’s competition from Western Digital supports. Right now, you can store your movie collection on the device, but streaming it wouldn’t be as straightforward as Plex makes it. We have no clue if Plex is coming to the BeeStation at all.

The BeeStation has a built-in HAT3300 4TB drive from Synology itself, which is the reason the company could price it competitively. That’s the only storage option available currently, but there should’ve been a higher 8TB storage option for creatives who need even more space for all their files. Additionally, the 8TB drive spins at 7200 RPM, allowing for even faster transfer speeds. Speaking of which, sharing files to external users via links relies on Synology’s QuickConnect servers, which aren’t the best for high-speed sharing. The speeds may be slow for the recipients not on your local network, depending on multiple factors, including your and their network bandwidth.

Finally, I wish accessing BeePhotos and BeeFiles on the web was a tad easier with direct, shorter links instead of a string containing local IP address while we’re making things simpler for home users. Your best bet as of now is to go to the portal.bee.synology.com webpage and open the two services from there. Meanwhile, their respective Android and iOS apps remain by far the easiest options.

Should you buy it?

It goes without saying that the BeeStation offers excellent value for a packaged NAS at its affordable $220 price, considering Synology is also covering it with three years of warranty. This little desktop NAS can not only back up your family photos but can also keep your work files synced and updated across your devices. It’s a boon for freelancers who want to streamline their multi-device workflow with a network storage device without going over budget.

In comparison, the 2TB Google One plan costs you $100 a year if you pay upfront. Google Drive has some fantastically seamless collaborative tools while Google Photos gets you tons of intelligent sorting and editing features. But the Synology BeeStation remains a better value by offering double the storage at the cost of a two-year subscription — and it’s going to last much longer than that. It covers the basics and then some, while also keeping your files in your control instead of storing them on a remote, third-party server.

Users who want something more advanced can go for the DiskStation DS124, which offers much more flexibility with Synology’s flagship DiskStation Manager (DSM) OS but at a slightly higher price. And if RAID protection against drive failures is a necessity, you can pick the two-bay DS224+, which is our current favorite budget NAS. However, for home users who just want to keep a copy of their photos and files offline, the BeeStation is a simple-to-use tool that won’t fail you.

