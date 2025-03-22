If you want to improve productivity, you'd rather keep everything you need in one easily accessible location. Samsung Notes is a great productivity app. You have already likely used or enabled Samsung Notes by owning a Samsung device. But did you know you don't necessarily need to stick to your tablet or phone to use it?

You can open your produced notes on other devices, including your computer and the web. However, in some cases, workarounds are required to sync up Samsung Notes, as Samsung doesn't support the app natively outside of Galaxy-owned devices. Our hand-selected list depicts the best working methods to get your Samsung Notes synced up properly, despite the platform you are using.

Related 9 useful Samsung Notes tips and tricks Get the most out of Samsung's clever note-taking tool

Some entries involve using other note-taking apps to sync Samsung Notes across your devices. Otherwise, every tool we list is free and safe to use.

Why is syncing important in Samsung Notes?

Keeping your Samsung Notes synced means you can access all your devices, including your Galaxy phone, Chromebook, or tablet. You don't want to be stuck opening your notes only on one device, and if that device happens to be in use or inaccessible, you lose your primary way of seeing, editing, and creating notes. Users who use Samsung Notes daily could have nearly a decade of data (Samsung Notes debuted in 2016). It was also the app that succeeded older apps, like S Note, Scrapbook, Memo, and Action Memo. So, keeping your data synced becomes a top priority; it also helps ensure any changes are done automatically.

7 Microsoft OneNote

The best way to sync Samsung Notes to Windows

Source: Microsoft

You can sync your notes using Microsoft OneNote. This service syncs your notes across all your devices, making them viewable on Microsoft Office (on a PC). The only prerequisite is to ensure you have a connected Microsoft account on your Galaxy device. To get started, open the Samsung Notes app and toggle on Sync to Microsoft OneNote inside the settings. Once you've done that, you can select how to sync it. Then, the next time you access OneNote, your data from Samsung Notes will be there.

6 Samsung Cloud

Keep everything synced within your Samsung ecosystem

Close

The most direct way to sync your Samsung Notes is via the Samsung Cloud, which is the most straightforward option on this list. However, it requires linking it to a Samsung account. Once your account is set up and connected, you can sync your notes using Samsung Notes' setting Sync with Samsung Cloud inside the app. Just note that similar to other cloud storage apps, there are limits to how much data you can store/sync as a free user. Samsung Cloud offers 15GB of free storage. It is ample for Samsung Notes, but that storage is also shared between your other apps. Also, any files exceeding 1GB won't sync.

Related How to back up your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet Keep your data safe in case something happens to your phone

5 iCloud and Apple Notes

Reliably add your Samsung Notes to Apple

Source: Justin Ward / Android Police

The only way to sync Samsung Notes to Apple devices is to use another note-taking app. You can do so by exporting them as PDFs and then using the import function built into Apple Notes. The process is tedious, and if you have kept notes for years, importing them individually will take a lot of effort. But it is an option if you don't want to use OneNote.

Importing Samsung Notes to Apple devices also carries a risk of losing your saved voice notes.

You can also upload your Samsung Notes to iCloud and then use iCloud to add them to your phone. The problem with this method is that it gets your notes to your Apple device but doesn't enable automatic syncing (it requires manual upload back and forth between devices) with Samsung Notes. So technically, it isn't a true method for syncing your notes in real-time, but it is still an option to help keep your notes in one place while working between devices. Moreover, you can always consider keeping notes synced with Apple Notes and OneNote, instead.

4 Google Drive

The best way to connect Samsung Notes to Google

Jules Wang / AP

Like Samsung Cloud, you can use Google Drive to back up and export your Samsung Notes. You can then use Google Drive to sync your notes to other note-taking apps like Google Keep. Google Keep also syncs across multiple devices that support it (Android, iOS, and as a web app). But to keep your notes truly synced, you would have to rely on another note-taking app (like the example we have listed) that is compatible with Google Drive.

3 Sync using Shared Notes

The best way to sync Samsung Notes with other users

Close

Note that Samsung's Shared Notes feature is still in beta but offers methods of syncing notes across devices and users. However, it is still somewhat restrictive compared to other methods we listed. In this case, it is also Samsung's answer to note-taking collaboration — and that's what makes syncing so important; without it, this feature doesn't work. Samsung's Shared Notes feature enables collaboration of up to nine people using the same note; you can do this across devices (Galaxy) and through your Samsung contacts. All it requires is sharing a hyperlink/managing access via the Invite button found in the app.

2 Syncthing

A promising open-source syncing tool

An all-around secure sync tool does exist with Syncthing. The only notable caveat is that it does require accessing a fork (Syncthing-Fork), as the developers decided to discontinue Syncthing for Android in October 2024. Therefore, to use Syncthing on Android, you must grab the Syncthing fork from the GitHub link or download it from F-Droid.

Syncthing is an open-sourced synchronization tool that provides end-to-end and full-sync functionality on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. Be aware that some extra steps are required to enable syncing with Syncthing. The first is that Samsung Notes must sync with Samsung Cloud (or Microsoft OneNote). The second involves connecting to Syncthing to synchronize the Samsung Cloud (or OneNote) folder with a folder on your computer or another device. Once you enable this tool, syncing across devices becomes effortless.

1 WinGet

Gets Samsung Notes directly onto Windows