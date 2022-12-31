Samsung, has long led the pack when it comes to Android smartwatches. And while its wearables do an incredible job of tracking health and fitness metrics in the Samsung Health app, Samsung smartwatch owners didn't have a lot of options for sharing and exporting their data. Google's health-tracking platform Google Fit can act as a central hub for your fitness data from different fitness apps and services. The problem is that Samsung Health does not allow exporting its data to Google Fit.

Google aims to solve this problem with Health Connect, which unifies your health data from multiple apps and services into a single place from where connected apps can easily access it. Here's how to sync your Samsung Health data to Google Fit using Health Connect.

What is Heath Connect?

Health Connect is a platform consisting of a set of APIs where multiple apps and services can read (or write) your health metrics. Right now, fitness apps must manually integrate with other similar services to share data. For example, if you use Strava to track your runs, other apps like Sleep My Cycle can't see the data. Similarly, if you use Sleep as Android for monitoring your sleep quality, other fitness tracking apps can't view its data if the app does not add support for them.

Health Connect aims to solve this problem. Every fitness app can write its collected data to Health Connect, which another app can pull. This way, apps can share their data with each other without any privacy risk.

Health Connect supports sharing a range of health data, including activity types, body measurements, cycle tracking, vitals, and more.

How to set up Health Connect

Before you can get Samsung Health to sync with Google Fit, you must install and set up Health Connect on your phone.

Download Health Connect from the Play Store on your Android phone. Open Health Connect. Tap Get Started. Select App permissions. Select Samsung Health from the list of apps. Enable Allow all or manually select the health data you want to sync.

How to sync Google Fit data to Health Connect

Download and set up Google Fit on your phone and smartwatch before proceeding with the steps below.

The first time you open Google Fit after installing Health Connect, you see a Sync with Health Connect banner. Tap Get started. Select Set up from the Sync with Health Connect page. Grant Fit access to Health Connect data. You can allow access to all data or select the categories individually. 2 Images Close Tap Allow to proceed. Close

Once connected, Google Fit reads data shared with Health Connect over the last 30 days so that it can pull existing data saved by other services. You can confirm Google Fit is syncing data with Health Connect by following the below steps:

Open the Google Fit app on your phone. Tap the profile button from the bottom navigation bar. Tap the Settings button at the top. Ensure the Sync Fit with Health Connect option is enabled. 2 Images Close

If you prefer to use Google Fit for tracking all your activities, check out our guide on how to track your fitness goals and stay healthy using Google Fit.

How to sync Samsung Health data to Health Connect

You now need to link Samsung Health with Health Connect.

Open the Samsung Health app. Tap the three-dot main menu icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Tap Health Connect. 2 Images Close Install the app if you haven't done so. Close Open Health Connect and tap Get Started. Tap App Permissions. 2 Images Close Select Samsung Health. Select the type of data you want to sync. Tap Allow to complete the process. 2 Images Close

Your Samsung Health data might not appear immediately in Google Fit. The syncing process can take a few hours, and there's no way to fast-forward this process manually.

View your Samsung Health data in Google Fit

With data syncing between Samsung Health and Google Fit enabled, you can view your tracked health stats in the latter app. To get a timeline view of your daily activity that were tracked or recorded, switch to the Journal tab in Google Fit. It gives a complete picture of your day's physical activity, including your sleep cycle. Tap an entry to get more details like your heart rate, distance covered, energy expended, and more.

2 Images

Close

Samsung Health does not allow syncing your step count to Google Fit. For that, you will have to rely on Fit's tracking.

Manage your health data from Google Fit

Health Connect makes it easy to view your tracked activities using Samsung Health in Google Fit. Several of the best health and fitness apps for Android also support Health Connect, so you can export data from them to Google Fit, allowing the latter to act as a central hub for all your health-related data.