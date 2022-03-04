Material You has brought us into a whole new era of design on Android — even if Google currently seems a little too obsessed with the past. While the company spent the entirety of 2021 updating its apps with dynamic themes and all sorts of enhancements, third-party developers have been slow to bring this new look to their apps on Android. One of our favorite Reddit clients on the Play Store is getting an all-new look and feel with a forthcoming release.

Sync for Reddit is, in my eyes, one of the best ways to browse the site on the go, offering a far better experience than the official app. It'll finally get a complete Material You overhaul in a future update, offering dynamic themes, a new layout for browsing content, and even themed icon support once it's active with Android 13. It's a big change to a classic Reddit client on Android, and marks one of the most popular apps yet to take on a full Android 12-friendly appearance in style.

In these screenshots, you can see how different the UI looks compared to the current iteration. Bottom navigation bars, squircle floating action buttons, a large amount of one hand-friendly white space along the top — it's all here, building the sort of experience you'd expect from a modern app running on Android 12. It even works with dark mode, so you won't have to sacrifice your vision for the sake of dynamic themes.

Although the experience is only available on the Play Store currently through the optional dev variant, comments from the developer on the app's official subreddit hint at an upcoming release on the beta channel for both the pro and free versions — as in, the ones you probably already have installed. If you're interested, you can head to the Play Store to sign up for a spot in those open betas, as it sounds like it won't be too much longer until this update is in your hands. The dev channel is also available for a separate $4.99 purchase if you're truly impatient.

Thanks: Hamzah

