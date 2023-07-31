The concept of federated social media is still one that's not on many people's minds just yet, but as Twitter got taken over by Elon Musk and Reddit went thermonuclear on third-party apps, many started looking at it as an option. In that regard, Lemmy is to Reddit what Mastodon is to Twitter — a federated alternative where you have many different servers with many different communities co-existing with each other. Being an open alternative to Reddit, it's also where many developers of third-party apps are going. Now, Sync, formerly a third-party app for Reddit, has officially become a Lemmy client, and it's now listed in the Play Store.

Sync was an extremely popular third-party client for Reddit, and it actually topped our list of the best third-party apps for Reddit. Sadly, though, as Reddit announced that it would start charging an unholy amount of money to access its API, Sync died together with many of the top Reddit clients. Reddit's handling of the whole debacle was also equally controversial, choosing to play deaf to the many methods of protest performed by users, including a blackout. It was announced a relatively long time ago that in the case of Sync, development would continue, but it would instead become a Lemmy client. And now, it's listed on the Play Store, as spotted by the /r/Android Reddit community (out of all places).

Keep in mind that at the moment, the listing is only open for pre-registrations. That means that you can pre-register for the app now and Google Play will notify you whenever it's actually ready for downloading. The screenshots in the listing show an app that's identical, visually, to the defunct Reddit version of Sync, which is a good thing as it means you're sure to feel right at home whenever you try it out.

If you're interested in Sync's next step, make sure to keep an eye on that listing.