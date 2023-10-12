Our lives can be pretty complicated these days, and one of the best ways to organize the chaos is to use a reminders app to ensure we remember the important things. That sounds easy enough, but syncing those reminders across devices can be a nightmare for those who use devices from multiple ecosystems. There's a workaround to sync the Apple Reminders app with any Android device.

What you'll need to sync your Apple Reminders

For this to work, you'll need a Microsoft account. If you use an Xbox or Windows PC, chances are you have one. If you don't, you'll create one during this setup process. Next, you'll download Microsoft Outlook on your Apple device. On your Android device, download Microsoft To Do unless you have a Samsung phone, which already has everything you need.

You could use Microsoft To Do as your reminders app on both platforms and, if that works for you, then go ahead. You prefer the built-in reminders app that comes with your devices, and these steps ensure you can still use them.

Prep your Apple device

The first thing you'll do is set up Microsoft Outlook:

Open the App Store and search for Outlook. Tap Outlook and download it. Open Outlook and sign in to your Microsoft account.

With that done, go into the settings app and sync Apple Reminders with your Outlook account.

Open settings, scroll down, and tap Reminders. Scroll down and tap accounts. Find Outlook in the list of accounts and tap it.

This menu lets you choose the items from your Outlook account that will sync with your iPhone or iPad. In this use case, make sure the toggle next to Reminders is turned on. For now, you're done with your Apple device.

Prep your Android device

If you use a Google Pixel phone or a non-Samsung Android device, the following steps are easy:

Open the Play Store and download Microsoft To Do. Close Open To Do and sign in to your account. 2 Images Close

When you're signed in, any reminder saved to your Microsoft account shows here and on your Apple device. If you use a non-Samsung Android device or like the Microsoft To Do app enough to stick with it, that's all you need to do.

Using Samsung Reminders

If you use a Samsung device and enjoy the built-in Reminders app, this can be synced with Microsoft To Do, so all your tasks in Samsung Reminders can sync across your other Android and Apple devices. Setting this up is easy. You don't have to download anything.

Open the Reminders app. Slide out the menu from the left side and tap the settings cog in the upper-right corner. The second option down says sync with Microsoft To Do. Turn on this toggle, and sign in to your Microsoft account. 2 Images Close

Your To Do tasks sync with Samsung Reminders and vice versa, letting you enjoy the app and all its features while still being able to view everything on your other devices. Another bonus is that Samsung's Reminders app is pre-installed on Galaxy Watches, so you can edit and complete your tasks from your wrist.

Not perfect, but better than the alternative

This solution isn't perfect. There's often a delay because Samsung and Apple's apps have to sync with Microsoft acting as the go-between. For example, creating a task on an iPad can take a minute or two to sync to Microsoft's server and be pushed to a Samsung phone. That delay isn't much of an annoyance, but its impact on notifications is.

When a Task alert goes off, both the iPad and the Samsung phone alert that the task is due. Dismissing this alert on one device doesn't dismiss it on the other. Dismissing it on both devices is fine if it's a one-off task. But if it's something that repeats, say every week, marking it as complete on both devices results in Microsoft To Do thinking two instances of the task were completed, and the one due for next week won't work.

A solution for this is turning off alerts for whatever the secondary device is. In this case, notifications and alerts for the iPad's app are switched off. If the iPad is primarily used for viewing upcoming reminders and creating new ones, rely on the phone to give alerts, as that's the device that's always carried around. It's not a perfect solution, but those drawbacks are something you might be willing to deal with if you want to use Apple and Samsung Reminders together.