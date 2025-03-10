While Keep Notes gets the job done, Google hasn't kept up with the times. I got tired of Google Keep's growing limitations and started hunting for a suitable alternative. This is where I discovered UpNote, and I have been using it since then. I was impressed by its powerful organization through spaces and notebooks, the flexibility of the rich text editor, and the ability to create interconnected notes through linking.

If you are looking for a robust and versatile note-taking solution, join me as I explain why UpNote has become my definitive replacement for Keep Notes on Android and the desktop.

Native apps on all platforms

Since I use a MacBook Pro, a Windows desktop, and a Pixel 8 in my workflow, cross-platform availability is high on my priority list. Besides, I want native apps and not web applications that look and feel inferior (looking at you, Notion). UpNote ticked all the boxes for me.

UpNote has native apps on all the major platforms like Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Linux. There is also a web clipper that gathers relevant information from the web. Also, unlike other note-taking apps, UpNote offers a consistent design and feature set across all platforms.

Better notes organization with spaces and notebooks

Google Keep mostly relies on color coding and labels. While they are useful for simple categorization, they fall short when you deal with complex projects or hundreds of notes. Here is where UpNote's superior structure comes into play.

You can create spaces for purposes like Work, Personal, Creative Projects, and more. That way, your notes don't get mixed up, and you can find related information easily. Within each space, you can create notebooks with unique covers and lock confidential ones from prying eyes. There is also a familiar tag system to organize your notes like a pro.

For example, you could have a notebook for "Designing a website" and use tags like #meeting, #deadline, or #research to categorize the notes within that notebook.

A rich text editor

UpNote's rich text editor is a major advantage over Google Keep. It's not only about bold and italics. UpNote offers a comprehensive suite of formatting tools to get the job done. For example, developers can take advantage of code blocks for various programming languages and make code visually clear and easy to read.

You can create a small database with tables, use highlighter in different shades, insert quote blocks, and create collapsible sections to avoid information overload on a note. The best part is customization. You can tweak the toolbar by rearranging it at your convenience.

In comparison, Google Keep's text editor is basic. It offers limited formatting options and lacks essential features like code blocks, tables, and document scanning. It isn't suitable for anything beyond simple notetaking.

Detailed notes information

Close

UpNote's rich toolbar makes it an ideal option for drafting blog posts and other forms of written content. The rich text editor allows for structured and visually appealing content. You can use headings to organize your thoughts, create lists for clarity, and insert images or code blocks as needed. This creates a solid foundation for a well-structured blog post.

UpNote also offers detailed note information for a flawless writing process. You can check creation and update dates and glance over word and character count to ensure you meet your target length. For longer blog posts, the automatically generated table of contents is a lifesaver. It allows you to navigate to specific sections quickly.

Link related notes

Close

The ability to link related notes in UpNote has been a game-changer for my productivity. Instead of standard notes, I can create a network of interconnected ideas and information. This makes it easier to see the relationships between different topics and concepts in my ever-growing notebooks.

Instead of searching countless notes, I follow the links to find the relevant information. Whenever I'm researching a complex topic, I create a master note and link all related articles, notes, and resources to it. Even while planning a project, I create a project overview note and link individual task notes, meeting notes, and relevant documents to it.

Lifetime pricing option

UpNote is free to use and sync across all your devices. However, it's limited to up to 50 notes with basic features. You have two options to unlock all features. You can sign up for a $2 monthly subscription or opt for a lifetime plan at $40. Most third-party note-taking apps are pricey. Evernote starts at $15 per month, Notion at $10, and Obsidian has plans for $5 and $10. It's rare to see a productivity app with a lifetime plan these days.

Goodbye Google Keep, hello UpNote

My transition from Google Keep to UpNote wasn't only about finding a new note-taking app. It was about discovering a powerful, versatile, and cross-platform system that aligns with my needs. I would love to see better widgets, a Material You theme, and graph support in future updates.

While Keep Notes has served its purpose, UpNote has taken my productivity to the next level. Give it a try if you are ready to move beyond basic notes on your device. If UpNote doesn't work for you, check out these Google Keep alternatives for your note-taking needs.