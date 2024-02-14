The SwitchBot Smart Lock is one of the more affordable smart locks on the market, offering enhanced door security at a reasonable price. Indeed, at only $100, it’s a very affordable product, while offering plenty of features. It aims to cater to a broad range of doors with its adaptable design. It’s meant to fit over the thumb-turn of existing locks, great for rental properties where lock replacement isn't feasible, or for people who don’t want to fiddle with their existing lock. If you can get past the bulky design, it's a great option.

Price and availability

The SwitchBot Lock is available in black and silver for $100 on Amazon and on the SwitchBot store. The optional fingerprint keypad sells for $60, and the Wi-Fi Hub adds $40 to the bill. The three can be bundled together for $170, making it a relatively affordable product. Both SwitchBot and Amazon often offer discounts on these products, with the full bundle sometimes selling for as little as $120.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth + Wi-Fi with optional Hub Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, SmartThings, Siri Shortcuts Compatible Locks All (no replacement) Battery 2x CR-123A Keypad Optional, with fingerprint Hub Required Yes, for internet access Dimensions 4.4 x 2.3 x 2.9 inches Weight 0.5 lbs

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Bulky design, with visible mechanical parts

The SwitchBot Lock is designed to fit virtually any type of lock and deadbolt, covering the thumb-turn. With adaptability in mind, the aesthetics have been slightly neglected. The device comes in a relatively bulky design, measuring 4.4 x 2.3 x 2.9 inches. It’s available either in matte black or silver to better fit with your door’s design.

The side facing the user is very sober, as there’s only a large turnable knob and a small LED light on it. It looks nice and modern, and integrates naturally, without altering the door’s design. However, the side view of the lock is much more unusual, as it comes in an L shape. The bottom part houses two CR-123A batteries concealed in the lock’s body. At its end, there’s a sliding adapter that adjusts in length, allowing you to fit it properly to the door. However, this part is also visible and not housed under a cover, making the overall design less eye-pleasing.

As for the top part, which consists of the mechanism that turns the thumb-turn, it remains fully open, making the overall product a little unsightly over the door. When purchased as a standalone product, the lock comes with plenty of adapters to fit it to your door, as well as a door sensor. In addition, the box includes batteries and mounting tools, as well as an optional mounting plate that is fixed to the door. However, without the hub and keypad, the lock operates only using Bluetooth.

The Lock is compatible with both the SwitchBot Hub Mini and Hub 2, with the latter also doubling as a thermometer. They can be bundled with the lock or purchased separately, but it makes most sense to buy them together. With them, the Lock can be controlled remotely with the app, but also Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, Siri, and SmartThings.

Lastly, the optional Keypad Touch offers improved possibilities for home entry. It communicates wirelessly with the lock, allowing it to be placed outdoors. Not only does it let you enter using a passcode, it can also read fingerprints and comes with an NFC card, providing multiple ways to enter your home.

Setup and installation

Easy setup, without replacing the existing lock

Installing the SwitchBot Smart Lock is relatively easy and doesn’t take more than half an hour, at most. The lock doesn’t replace an existing one, but instead sticks to the door and fits on top of the thumb-turn. To make this easier, SwitchBot provides a great number of adapters for maximum compatibility. This way, the lock works on a great number of doors, including non-deadbolt ones. Of course, it’s always best to check for compatibility before, to make sure it’ll work with your door.

After selecting the proper adapter and fitting it over the thumb-turn, you need to adjust the length of the lock’s base. This is done by removing the screws, pulling the slider out and tightening the screws back. To complete the installation, the lock sticks to the door by using double-sided tape. This is surprising, as you need to ensure the lock is properly attached to the door. Indeed, as the mechanism isn’t attached to the keyhole or thumb-turn, the whole thing falls off if the tape doesn’t stick. In addition, it can damage the paint on your door, making it a questionable way to position it.

The lock also comes with a door sensor, which sticks to the frame, allowing the lock to automatically lock the door a few seconds after the door is closed. Besides that, the connection and calibration process can be done using the app in a few minutes. Adding the hub or keypad also takes a couple of minutes, with the configuration being simple and guided.

Features and performance

Reliable and intuitive, as long as it’s installed securely

The SwitchBot lock is designed to be used without having to think about it. It offers numerous customization options, allowing you to automate its use according to your preferences. For instance, it can automatically lock the door when it’s closed, or after a specific time. There are even options for using two locks simultaneously, unlocking both at the same time. What’s more, SwitchBot sells NFC tags that lock and unlock the door when you touch your phone to the tags.

When used independently, the lock mostly serves as an alternative way to enter your home, while adding a bit of safety thanks to the auto-lock feature. Indeed, in most cases, you’re likely to use your regular key rather than your phone to get it. This is particularly true if you have to pull out your phone, open the app, and wait for the Bluetooth connection to establish the link.

It is, however, a great option if you lose your keys or get locked out. Apple Watch users can lock and unlock the door from their wrist, which adds a bit of convenience — but Wear OS users have no such option, unless they use the Google Home app.

Thankfully, the optional Hub Mini or Hub 2 brings a lot of extra features for a small price premium. Indeed, not only do they add the ability to operate the lock remotely using Wi-Fi, letting you open the door to visitors and household staff, but they also bring compatibility with cloud services such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT. This allows you to lock the door from the comfort of your couch, check its status from your bed, or even unlock the door from your car. Similarly, you can create extensive automation and connect the lock to other smart home products easily.

Also, the optional Keypad Touch makes the SwitchBot lock a very complete product, allowing you to use different entry methods. These include fingerprints, NFC cards, and passcodes. These can either be permanent or temporary, meaning you can set a specific time frame during which they are active. In addition, you can also create one-time passcodes that automatically expire after the first use. You can also create emergency codes, useful if you’re being followed and want to launch a specific routine after entering that PIN.

Unfortunately, there’s no option to create a code that only works on specific schedules, which would have been useful for household staff that need to come in on specific days of the week. Thankfully, though, all accesses are logged, letting you know which user used the code and when.

The Keypad Touch is also a great way to lock the door manually if you’re outside, as there’s a dedicated button for that. What’s more, it can be deactivated, either entirely, or only when the door is open. Similarly, the app lets you adjust the backlight settings and the beep sound level for maximum customization.

When it comes to opening the door from the inside, the lock offers a manual knob you can turn to unlock it. Alternatively, it’s also compatible with a SwitchBot button, also sold separately, allowing you to unlock or lock the door by pressing it.

After using the lock for a while, I’ve been pretty satisfied with it, regardless of how I opened the door. I did notice it sometimes requires a bit of force on the key to unlock the door, but the mechanism is built with some room to avoid jamming. I’ve read some feedback from users reporting jamming, but I didn’t experience any myself.

I did, however, experience an issue with the lock, as I found it on the floor one morning. I have to admit, I hadn’t stuck it very strongly to the door, since it’s a review unit that I had to remove. Still, I’m not convinced that a single double-sided tape is reliable enough for a lock, and a proper way to attach it securely to the thumb-turn or key would have been more reassuring. If you pick one up, make sure to thoroughly clean your door with rubbing alcohol and let it dry before attaching the lock — even if it already looks clean.

Besides that, I’ve found the Keypad Touch to be very practical, and can’t recommend it enough if you’re thinking of buying this lock. I’ve mostly used it using my fingerprints, and found it reliably unlocks the door. There is, however, a short delay of a few seconds for it to confirm the print, send the command to the lock, and for it to unlock. Besides that, though, it’s definitely a must-have.

Likewise, the hub is a must-have, considering how I’ve been able to ask Google Assistant whether I’d locked my door from my bed, only to realize it was unlocked! Thankfully, I could lock it without leaving my room, making for a secure smart home experience.

Competition

Many other options require more setup

The Yale Assure Lock 2, priced at $240, is a reputable and reliable smart lock. It boasts features like automatic unlocking for multiple users and customizable auto-relocking. Compatible with major smart home platforms like Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, Z-Wave, and Matter, it offers extensive smart home integration, although some features require an additional wireless module.

While installation can be challenging, its performance and expected ongoing software updates make it a top choice. Unlike the SwitchBot, the Yale Assure Lock 2 requires replacing the existing deadbolt, making it less ideal for renters or those who prefer not to alter existing lock setups.

Considering all aspects, the SwitchBot Lock is a great option for those looking to add some level of smart functionality to their doors without extensive installation work.

Priced at $130, the Wyze Lock offers an affordable smart lock solution that can be installed without the need to replace the existing deadbolt, similar to the SwitchBot Lock. It supports basic functionalities like remote lock, unlock, and status checks, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. However, it requires a hub for Wi-Fi connectivity, which uses up an AC outlet.

The Wyze Lock's simplicity is a strength, but it lacks compatibility with many third-party smart home devices, limiting its integration potential compared to more advanced options. This lock is suitable for those who want an uncomplicated, budget-friendly smart lock that doesn't require changing the existing lock hardware.

Should you buy it?

Easy and affordable, but not very sleek

Considering all aspects, the SwitchBot Lock is a great option for those looking to add some level of smart functionality to their doors without extensive installation work. Its adaptability to fit most locks and the ease of installation are its strong suits, but the reliance on double-sided tape for mounting raises some concerns about its long-term stability and security.

The lock's basic functionality is enhanced significantly with the addition of the Hub Mini or Hub 2, which enable Wi-Fi connectivity and remote operation. The Keypad Touch is also definitely worth considering, as it offers multiple additional entry methods. In my opinion, you should definitely buy the bundle and not just the lock itself. The absence of a scheduled code feature may be a drawback for some, especially when planning to install it for apartment rentals.

If you're looking for a no-frills smart lock solution that's easy to install and offers smart features, the SwitchBot Lock is a suitable choice, especially for renters or those not wishing to replace their current lock systems. While it may not be the most advanced option on the market, its affordability and ease of use make it a consideration for those venturing into smart home technology.

