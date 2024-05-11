In an intelligent home ecosystem, smart locks add an extra layer of security and convenience. The SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro aims to bring these to your home without breaking the bank, thanks to its attractive features and price point.

It helps ensure your door is properly locked and makes it easier to get back home without keys or even to let someone in if you're away. In addition, you can use the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro to let people come in on specific days, such as a cleaning person or a dogsitter, using a personal code or their fingerprint for added convenience and security.

Let's see whether the SwitchBot Lock Pro is a good choice, considering it's an improvement over the regular SwitchBot Smart Lock we recently reviewed.

SwitchBot Lock Pro Best value 8.5 / 10 The SwitchBot Lock Pro is a comprehensive door lock with an affordable price tag. It has plenty of features, but requires an optional hub for online connectivity. Pros Reliable and easy to use

Quiet

Compatible with plenty of lock types

Easy to install Cons Hub is required for connectivity

Keypad is optional

Bulky design $120 at Amazon $120 at SwitchBot

Price and availability

Affordable, but with optional extras

The SwitchBot Lock Pro is officially sold for $120, but comes with a $20 launch promotion. This is definitely affordable, considering a door sensor is also provided in the box. However, the lock only comes with Bluetooth connectivity and requires an optional hub to get online, which costs an extra $30.

The additional Keypad Touch makes it easier to get home, enabling fingerprint and code access, but it also comes as a $50 add-on. You can also buy the complete bundle, which costs $200. It currently comes with a $40 discount, bringing the price down to just $160 for the lock, the hub, and the keypad.

Besides these, though, there is no need for a paid subscription to use the lock.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth (Wi-Fi and Matter optional with Hub) Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Compatible Locks Single deadbolt, Rim cylinder, Mortise Battery 4x AA batteries (or optional power pack) Keypad Optional Hub Required Optionally Dimensions 4.7 × 2.3 × 3.3 in Weight 15.3 oz (with batteries)

What's good about the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro?

Extensive compatibility, reliable, and intuitive

Close

The SwitchBot Lock Pro stands out from the competition not only for its affordable price but also for its adaptability. It's compatible with most lock types used in North America (as well as in Europe), including single deadbolts, rim cylinders, and mortise locks. It also comes with plenty of accessories to ensure the right fit with your lock, including optional 3D printing services.

The lock is made of aluminum and magnesium, giving it a solid feel and a premium appearance. Installing the SwitchBot Lock Pro is also easy, thanks to the mounting bracket that is screwed to the deadbolt mechanism, ensuring it stays securely in place. The package also includes a door sensor, which can be placed on the door frame to detect the door's status and even lock it automatically.

Once set up, you can continue to use your keys by turning the lock's physical knob or use it more intuitively using the button or your smartphone. The app offers plenty of customization options, such as automatically locking the door when it's closed, activating the night latch features, or customizing the alerts and notifications.

In addition, you can pair the lock with a SwitchBot Hub to connect the lock to the Internet and access it remotely. You can conveniently open your door remotely when you're not home, which is useful if you need to let someone in while you're away. Also, using a hub allows you to ask Alexa, Google Home, or Siri to lock or unlock the door and even to create smart home routines.

Additionally, you can use the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro with a wireless keypad. This brings the added convenience of accessing your home using a PIN code, your fingerprint, and even an NFC access card. SwitchBot has taken this feature to the next level by allowing you to create individual codes and even limit them in time. Similarly, you can use emergency codes to trigger specific actions, such as notifying your friends when you feel you're being followed home.

Regardless of the entry method, the Smart Lock Pro registers and logs every entry, adding extra security to your home.

What's bad about the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro?

While the SwitchBot Lock Pro offers a wide range of features, unlocking its full potential requires additional investments. Indeed, while it's a perfectly functional product when bought separately, it only offers automatic door locking and Bluetooth unlocking. It requires the optional Keypad Touch and a hub to be truly convenient, which slightly ups the cost. Though, SwitchBot sells them as a bundle without adding too much to the price.

Besides that, there's not much to complain about the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro. However, I have to admit its design is relatively bulky, much like the SwitchBot Smart Lock, making it quite visible behind the door. Its thickness might also mean it can bump into the wall, depending on your handle.

Should you buy it?

Yes! As long as you're fine with the bulk

If you're seeking an affordable and renter-friendly smart lock solution that offers extensive compatibility and customization options, the SwitchBot Lock Pro is definitely a great choice. Its intuitive operation, solid build, and integration capabilities make it a compelling choice for enhancing home security and convenience.

However, buying it as a standalone product isn't recommended if you want the full experience, as the Keypad Touch and hub significantly enhance the convenience the lock offers on a daily basis.

