A fully automated home might sound like something out of the future, but today’s tech has plenty of smart devices to make life easier. If you’re looking to step up your home security, the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro is a great option. And right now, you can snag it for 30% off on SwitchBot’s Amazon page.

The smart lock, usually priced at $120, is now down to $84 with a 30% Amazon coupon. Meanwhile, if you throw in an extra battery, you can get the bundle for $100 instead of $140.

Why the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro is great

The SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro is a big step up from the previous model, with a slick design and a battery that can last up to nine months, making it one of our top smart locks. As we pointed out in our review, it's super easy to use and fits right in with your smart home setup. Plus, it works with a wide range of lock types, so it’s great for almost any door.

The Lock Pro packs all the perks of a smart lock without the tricky installation or needing new keys. It swaps out the usual deadbolt for an easy-to-use twistable dial that also acts as a Quick Key button, so you can lock or unlock with just a press. Plus, the dial is placed at the bottom, keeping the battery compartment hidden above for a sleek appearance.

SwitchBot's new smart lock also gives you tons of smart ways to lock and unlock your door, from smartphone apps and voice commands to smart home automation and scheduled access. And if you want extra convenience, SwitchBot offers a wireless keypad that you can mount outside your door. It lets your friends and family get in using their fingerprints or personalized keycodes.