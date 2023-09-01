Summary The SwitchBot S10 is a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop that can automatically refill its water tank, providing a new level of convenience for cleaning your floors.

By connecting the base station to your home's plumbing, the S10 can continuously clean without the need for manual water refills or emptying dirty water.

With its all-in-one design and advanced features like LiDAR technology and self-cleaning roller mop, the S10 aims to compete in the already saturated smart home vacuum market.

If you dread grabbing your mop and bucket when the floor needs a good cleaning, you aren’t alone. Luckily, there are a number of smart home vacuums now on the market that do double duty with mopping capabilities. Emptying dirty water from a smart vacuum might sound as unappealing as emptying a dust pan, but there are now models that eliminate this hassle, too. Enter the S10 from SwitchBot, which promises to take care of all of your mopping woes.

The S10, a fully automated cleaning robot, was debuted by SwitchBot at IFA 2023 in Berlin. Boasting 6,500pa of suction power and an auto-emptying feature, the vacuum can certainly tackle dirt, dust, and other messes on your floor. However, this robot also doubles as a mop, and it takes care of its water needs without your help. SwitchBot says the S10 can be adapted to your bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room plumbing within minutes. From there, the robot will automatically refill its water tank as needed and drain it after cleaning.

The Water Station of the S10 has a water inlet pipe that can be connected to any water intake or faucet. In case the Water Station isn’t a seamless fit in your home, SwitchBot offers retrofit accessories designed to cater to more unique plumbing systems. After the drainage pipe is connected to the drain port, you’re ready to start mopping.

In addition to its auto-refilling, auto-emptying, and auto-draining features, the S10 includes a self-cleaning roller mop. After 70 days, you might need to empty the dust bag of the robot, but that is where the maintenance ends. The S10 leverages LiDAR technology to navigate your home and tackle any dust bunnies in hiding. With AI, it avoids obstacles as it works, and its gentle bristles are designed to prevent damage to your floors.

SwitchBot is no stranger to the smart home market, but it has primarily been focused on products that work with existing items in your home. For example, the company is behind the SwitchBot Curtain, a controller that clips onto your drapes so you can manage them remotely. Recently, it released a new generation of the product — the SwitchBot Curtain 3 — with a quieter motor and more power.

The S10 is a bolder push into the market, which is already saturated, but its all-in-one design could help SwitchBot catch up to the competition. It will launch on October 13 on Kickstarter at $1,200, and a companion humidifier — which the S10 can automatically refill — is in the works.