SwitchBot is a popular brand in the smart home market, making a wide range of gadgets, from smart lights to vacuum cleaners. It also manufactures cameras built with smart home integration in mind. The new SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera offers 3K resolution, capturing a clear and sharp view of what’s going on at home. It works seamlessly with other devices in the SwitchBot ecosystem, like motion and contact sensors, for a fully automated home monitoring system.

Even as a standalone device, it brings a lot to the table, whether you’re looking to monitor pets, check on family members, or ensure that your home is safe when you're away. It can pan, tilt, and rotate, offering extensive coverage and ensuring that no corner goes unnoticed. Let’s see how it performs compared to other, more affordable cameras.

The SwichBot SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera is a high-resolution security camera with clear vision and smart features. It integrates seamlessly with other SwitchBot products for advanced smart home security and automation.

Reliable automatic person tracking

Advanced integration with smart home platforms

Motorized privacy feature Cons A bit expensive

Slow to open camera feed

$70 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

A bit expensive, but plenty of features

The SwichBot SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera costs about $70 on Amazon and on SwitchBot's online store. It's a bit expensive for an outdoor camera. However, since it has plenty of features, it's worth the investment, especially considering its high image quality.

Specifications Resolution 3K Field of view 360º horizontal, 115° vertical Connectivity Wi-Fi Power Source AC Hub Required No Dimensions 3.1 × 3.1 × 4.2 in Weight 6.9 oz Operating limits 5 ºF to 113 ºF Storage microSD / Cloud Storage capacity 256GB microSD Axis Control Yes Night Vision Yes App Compatibility SwitchBot Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Price $70 Siren Yes Digital zoom Yes Expand

What's good about the SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera?

Plenty of smart features and excellent video quality

Close

Video quality is the SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera’s key feature, boasting a 3K resolution with 5MP clarity, which many other cameras can’t match. This makes it easy to identify faces or see what’s happening in the background.

The Privacy Mode is another thoughtful feature. Instead of a physical shutter, the camera’s lens retracts fully into the device, preventing it from recording anything. Since it’s motorized, it can even be done remotely. This is much smarter than Ring's alternative, which offers a privacy cover that needs to be closed manually on its Indoor Cam (2nd Gen).

The SwitchBot app also offers a split-screen viewing capability. This allows you to monitor up to four different SwitchBot camera feeds at once, preventing you from switching between devices. The camera can also automatically follow and record movements around your home. If it sees a person or a pet moving, it can automatically pan and tilt to follow them.

The SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera offers flexible video storage. You can choose between a microSD card for local storage or secure cloud storage, which provides easy access from anywhere. The latter costs $4 a month or $35 a year for a single device, with smarter options if you have two or three devices.

Another key strength is the camera’s ability to integrate seamlessly with other SwitchBot devices, making it easy to automate your home security. For instance, when connected to a contact sensor, the camera can automatically start recording when a door or window is opened, ensuring it captures potential intrusions. Similarly, the camera also connects with the SwitchBot Lock, allowing it to automatically turn on for surveillance when you leave home and switch off when you return.

It's also incredibly easy to set up. You can either connect directly to it and connect it to your Wi-Fi network or have the app generate a QR code for you that you can scan with the camera. Should you need help with installation, you can also follow a step-by-step wizard to mount your camera securely. To finish, the process helps you adjust your settings according to your preferences and even link it with other SwitchBot devices.

What's bad about the SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Plus 3K Camera?

Quirky performance and a bit expensive