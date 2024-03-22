Smart home devices make it easier to control home devices remotely and make them work with each other seamlessly. These usually include lights, cameras, and similar devices. With the SwitchBot Curtain 3, you can take your smart home to the next level and control your curtains from your phone or using your favorite voice assistant. This also means you can integrate them into smart home routines and automatically open your curtains when it’s time to wake up. In this review, let’s see how easy the SwitchBot Curtain 3 is to install, and how it performs on a daily basis.

SwitchBot Curtain 3 8 / 10

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 automates opening and closing your curtains, even handling heavier ones. Its stronger motor ensures smooth operation, while a positioning magnet eliminates light leakage. This smart device works with various smart home systems and integrates with other SwitchBot devices for a convenient and automated experience. Pros Easy to install

Large compatibility

Reliable performance Cons Price adds up fast

Fairly bulky hardware

Requires proprietary hub for remote control, sold separately $90 at SwitchBot $90 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Not an inexpensive upgrade

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is available on Amazon and on SwitchBot’s online store for $90 a piece. Two and four packs are also available, with a 15% discount. SwitchBot also offers solar panels, sold for $25 each, to avoid recharging the batteries.

Lastly, if you’re looking for a complete bundle with the ability to operate your devices remotely, the full kit with two SwitchBot Curtains, two solar panels, and the Hub 2 is sold for $236. It’s also best to keep in mind these are often discounted, so it’s probably not worth paying full price. The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is available in either a Rod or U Rail design, depending on how your curtains are installed.

Specifications Brand SwitchBot Connectivity Bluetooth Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Color White Material ABS + PC Battery 3350 mAh Weight 9.9 oz Dimensions 3.1 × 2.8 × 8.1 in Power Supply Built-in battery Wireless With optional hub Battery Life 8 months Battery Type Built-in Display No Price $90 Bluetooth Yes Ports USB-C

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Somewhat bulky, but well hidden

Close

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is a relatively bulky device, measuring 3.1 × 2.8 × 8.1 inches. It feels heavy, weighing 0.62 lbs, and well-built, featuring premium materials, such as ​​polycarbonate, giving it an overall impression of robustness, similar to other SwitchBot products. Despite its size, it’s meant to be placed behind a curtain, making it invisible when used on a daily basis, unless you have sheer curtains.

The SwitchBot Curtain is composed of a central body structure and two hooked arms that are attached to its side. Each arm comes with two wheels, allowing the device to move alongside the rod or rail. It’s available in either a rod or U rail version, depending on your curtain track.

In terms of the box and its contents, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 ships with a USB-C cable, beads, and magnet attachments. The battery isn’t removable and is built into the main unit. It’s important to note that both the solar panel and hub are sold separately. While the first adds the convenience of not having to charge the unit, the second is essential to get the unit online and control it when you’re away from home or through a voice assistant.

Device setup and installation

Easy and quick to install

Setting up the SwitchBot Curtain is relatively easy. In my case, I installed the rod version on ring top curtains, which took me a couple of minutes. I only had to remove a single curtain hook before placing the hooked arms onto the rod. I then had to attach the main unit to the arms, and replace the curtain hook. Once this was done, I stuck included magnets to the curtain rod to mark the curtain track limits.

If you have tab curtains, you’ll also need to install clips before completing the aforementioned steps. For grommet curtains, the process is the same, but you need to add beads to make sure the unit can pull the curtain properly. For U rail models, the process is very similar, but you have to pick the right set of wheels before placing the unit onto the curtain track.

Pairing the unit is also simple, as you only need to download and install the SwitchBot app and select the product you’re trying to install. Then, the process is entirely guided, from pairing the Curtain to installing it, with step-by-step instructions or video tutorials.

Bear in mind each unit operates a single curtain. This means you need a two-pack for double curtains, with each unit opening or closing one side. Naturally, it’s possible to link them and open both sides at the same time, or use them independently.

To finish the installation process, the app calibrates the SwitchBot curtain, starting from a closed position. It automatically determines the outer limit by opening the curtain, ensuring it stops automatically.

Product features and performance

Reliable and quiet

After pairing the process, the SwitchBot Curtain is operated using the SwitchBot app, provided it’s within Bluetooth range. Otherwise, it can communicate with the optional SwitchBot Hub 2, allowing it to connect to the Internet and be used remotely, as well as with Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT, including in routines. The SwitchBot Hub 2 also supports Matter, making the Curtain 3 compatible with the smart home protocol and easier to integrate with other devices.

On a daily basis, the app allows you to open and close each curtain, either fully, or also to a specific position. Similarly, you can schedule specific actions according to your preferences, so they can automatically open or close at predetermined times.

To make things easier, you can also operate Curtain 3 using an optional SwitchBot remote or by gently pushing it to activate the Touch and Go feature, which automatically operates the curtain.

The SwitchBot Curtain does a reliable job at handling heavy and long curtains and does so relatively quickly.

Using the app, you can activate the QuietDrift option, which helps the unit move more slowly and quietly, which is particularly nice for bedrooms. In terms of noise levels, the regular opening mode emits about 50db, which is comparable to a moderate rainfall. When using QuietDrift, this drops to just 25db, which is about the same as someone quietly whispering.

Close

As for reliability, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 performs well without getting stuck. I’ve even tried it on extendable rods, which come with a small ledge that the unit has been able to climb flawlessly.

In terms of battery life, SwitchBot promises about eight months of usage. While this can obviously vary depending on your usage and how often it operates your curtains, the overall battery life is good. The app notifies you when it’s running low, so you can plug it in.

Close

The process isn’t too cumbersome, as you simply detach the hooks and remove the main unit to plug it in, unless the provided cable is long enough to reach a nearby outlet. Otherwise, you can install an optional SwitchBot solar panel, which hangs behind the curtain, making it invisible from inside your home. Assuming it gets enough sun, with the panel installed, you shouldn’t need to manually charge the SwitchBot Curtain.

Competition: What other curtain bots are there?

Although smart curtain openers are relatively rare, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 does have a competitor, the Aqara E1 Curtain Driver. Both cost about the same price, which is around $90, but differ in their connectivity. Indeed, while the SwitchBot Curtain 3 requires a proprietary hub to connect to the Internet, the Aqara E1 prefers to use the standard Zigbee protocol, allowing it to connect to virtually any other Zigbee hub on the market. However, the SwitchBot model is quieter and compatible with tab curtains, which isn’t the case for the Aqara E1.

Should you buy the SwitchBot Curtain 3?

The SwitchBot Curtain 3 may seem like a gimmick, but it adds convenience and automation to operating your curtains. This gives you the chance to automatically open your curtains in the morning, or close them before bedtime. Similarly, you can use this for climate control, or light up rooms according to your preferences. With the right application, the Curtain 3 could feasibly save money on your heating and cooling by helping manage how much heat makes it in through your windows throughout the day.

Despite its bulky design, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 is meant to be invisible, as it hides behind curtains. It simplifies daily routines and automates the operation of your curtains, providing an extra level of automation and comfort. It’s easy to install, works reliably, and is compatible with plenty of smart home ecosystems, making it a very desirable device.

Battery life and build quality are also top notch, making it a set it and forget it solution. If you've wanted to automate your curatins and you can afford it, the SwitchBot 3 is definitely worth a look.

Related Best smart home devices for beginners in 2024 From bulbs and plugs to locks and cameras, these smart home devices are perfect for getting started

However, when considering the SwitchBot Curtain 3, it's important to weigh its reliance on a proprietary hub for internet connectivity, instead of using a standard protocol like Zigbee. In addition, it doesn’t necessarily come cheap, costing $90 per curtain, which can quickly add up depending on how many windows you want to cover.

This being said, for those prioritizing ease of use, quietness, and integration capabilities, the SwitchBot Curtain 3 emerges as a compelling choice, striking a fine balance between innovation, user convenience, and aesthetic discretion.