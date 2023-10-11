Windows is an operating system widely used for entertainment, work, school, and gaming. It has a worldwide appeal for offering a user experience tailored to your needs using premade or custom-built computers. At the same time, Windows is synonymous with viruses, malware, and other infections that plague its users daily. And constant Windows updates in the background often go ignored by many, causing more issues in the future. Some of the best Chromebooks on the market can be very appealing, and it's easy to see why some might want to switch to ChromeOS.

In the guide below, we discuss what you can expect when switching from a Windows computer to a ChromeOS device. Chromebooks are lightweight and fast, and almost everything you do involves having an active internet connection. As such, this means there are some trade-offs when switching from a Windows computer to ChromeOS.

What is ChromeOS?

Before jumping ship from Windows, you must understand what a ChromeOS device is and what it can or can't do. Windows computers are great for general purposes but can be overly complicated for those who want a simple device that requires little to no upkeep. A ChromeOS device relies almost entirely on web-based apps. It's a significant part of the user experience compared to Windows. Typically, a Chromebook is the first thing most turn to as the best example of ChromeOS. They are fast, efficient, web-based laptops built for simplicity and the everyday user.

Another benefit to ChromeOS is that most new Chromebooks are compatible with the Google Play Store, and many of your favorite Android smartphone apps can be installed. At the same time, all Chromebooks automatically update in the background and don't get the typical viruses that Windows computers deal with. This doesn't mean ChromeOS is immune to other infections, including malware. Still, it doesn't have the same security threats or issues that Windows faces daily. The simplicity, affordable prices, and increased security are all reasons to get excited about ChromeOS.

That also means your ChromeOS devices won't have the same full range of capabilities as your Windows or MacOS computer. A slight learning curve is involved when swapping from one major operating system to another. Take, for example, all of those Windows-only programs you're used to using. You'll need to find a ChromeOS equivalent, as they don't work on a Chromebook by default. However, some programs have web apps or versions available on the Chrome Web Store, so you'll need to check with each one you want to use before you make the switch.

Backup any files you want to keep

Chromebooks have an internal drive for offline storage of files, but the smaller capacities may not work for everyone. Usually clocking in around 128GB to 256GB of storage, this is done to help keep the costs down on the average Chromebook. You can use an external drive if you don't have many physical files to transfer. Grab any media files or anything else you want to move to your Chromebook, such as music, videos, photos, or other personal files you'd like to keep.

When the files are safely stored on an external drive, connect the drive to your Chromebook with a USB cable. From there, open the Files app and move them onto the internal drive of the Chromebook. Your files have been safely transferred and are stored on your Chromebook, simple as that. Alternatively, you can use cloud-based services Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, or Dropbox if you'd rather keep everything in the cloud.

Backup your Google Chrome browser settings

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser on the market. You might be using it right now on your Windows computer. As such, your bookmarks, passwords, and other Chrome-related settings are likely saved on that browser. If you haven't already done so, sign in to your primary Google account on the Chrome browser to keep all of these synced online. This ensures you don't lose anything when switching over to your new ChromeOS device. Once you do that, sign in on your Chromebook with your Google account, and everything reappears like magic.

If you don't use Google Chrome as your web browser, open your primary web browser settings and look for an export data or bookmarks option. Many popular browsers have a method that allows you to export your data and import it into Google Chrome, the web browser that Chromebooks rely on.

Choose a Chromebook that's right for you

Chromebooks are typically seen as affordable online-only devices that won't break the bank for casual use. But as the years have gone by, there seems to be a Chromebook that fits into many form factors and higher price ranges. Touch screens, 2-in-1 devices, and large screen sizes are all things to consider. The traditional low-cost Chromebooks still exist, but a new era of Chromebooks has entered the market if you desire something more premium.

In October 2023, Google announced the Chromebook Plus category, which ups the game for Chromebook devices. For example, 4GB of RAM was the standard amount for the average Chromebook in the past. But from here on out, 8GB will be the way forward for Chromebook Plus devices. The same goes for other performance specs across the board, including the processor, internal storage space, and higher-quality displays. The price starts at $400 and sets a new standard for the Chromebook line. Increasing the minimum hardware specs and focusing on core user experiences helps push the industry forward.

Source: Google

Ultimately, you should pick Chromebook or Chromebox that equally fits all your needs. You can choose a traditional low-cost Chromebook or grab a high-end premium one, but that makes the price tag go up even more.

Use Google apps as replacements for Windows

One of the biggest hurdles you'll face when switching from Windows to ChomeOS involves program and software availability. Windows has a massive library of software and programs unique to the Windows operating system, but the file extensions used cannot be installed on ChromeOS devices. Let's briefly discuss some of the core Windows to ChromeOS app experiences you can expect beforehand.

For every major Microsoft app, Google has a counterpart you can use on ChromeOS via a Chromebook. For example, Google Docs can be used for text documents instead of Microsoft Word. Just the same, Google Sheets can be used in place of Microsoft Excel. Google Drive can replace Microsoft OneDrive for online storage. And the list goes on. Since Google makes ChromeOS and requires a Google account, its services and features work nicely when paired together as expected. You don't have to use Google's apps, but this is often the easiest way to experience ChromeOS.

You're not limited to Google Workspace apps

Microsoft Office has been synonymous for decades as the go-to suite of tools for all your text and slide show design needs. Now known as Microsoft 365 — Word, Excel, PowerPoint — is still widely used today and continues to be an industry standard, especially for Windows computers. Fortunately, you use Microsoft 365 on a Chromebook.

Switching to ChromeOS doesn't have to be difficult

Depending on various factors, jumping from one operating system to another can be tough. But when it comes to switching to ChromeOS from a Windows computer, it's not quite as challenging as you might expect. Sure, there is a gap in features that are missing, and Chromebooks won't likely replace a dedicated Windows computer any time soon. However, you can often find web versions of apps to help you adapt to the new, primarily online way of life that Chromebooks offer. When settled in, ChromeOS is a unique operating system requiring minimal maintenance on your part.

ChromeOS is great, but there's definitely a bit of a learning curve. If you're making the jump check out our favorite tips and tricks on ChromeOS. From simple gestures to checking the performance metrics of your Chromebook, we show you everything you need to know.