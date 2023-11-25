It's an unfortunate truth that competition in the tech industry can propagate a certain amount of tribal affiliation, especially when discussing which brands of hardware and software reign supreme. You'll see this kind of attitude in discussions about mobile devices, PCs, and AAA game consoles, randomly throwing stats around like an e-snowball fight. This is fine when it's just harmless conjecture and only becomes a problem when authority figures make sweeping decisions that favor one entity over others, toasting its supposed superiority.

Case and point, USB-C, a cable and port type used by the latest Android phones and Google Chromebooks, as well as game consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. USB-C provides solid download and upload speeds, 4K video transfers, a decent library of compatible devices, and impressive reverse charging features. It's a pretty good piece of hardware, and the market has more than accepted USB-C as a desirable entity. Some people love this cable so much that, in 2024, EU residents will have no choice but to use it with new hardware.

The EU recently passed a bill dictating that manufacturers must implement USB-C ports into new products, including holdouts like Apple; this rule is also coming into effect in California and India in 2026. The mandate has been justified as slashing consumer costs and benefiting the environment, in addition to negating the traumatizing situation of carrying the wrong charger. So soon enough, every phone you buy will use the same charging cable. Sounds sick, right?

USB-C is good, but not that good

This move will freeze several cables of equal quality out of the market and render a large portion of stock completely useless. Sounds like a lot of e-waste. The move to USB-C also completely ignores cable and port specialization and strong-arms users into putting up with hardware that contains flaws. For example, Displayport cables prioritize video and audio transmission, far exceeding the capabilities of USB-C. Thunderbolt 3 cables can provide equal standards with charging speeds and utility and can transfer up to 40 GB per second, double what USB-3 offers. Hell, Thunderbolt 3’s design is easily confused with USB-C; why should it get shafted? The tech industry is also constantly evolving and innovating, creating new and improved ways of serving our devices right. So what happens when this supposedly amazing cable inevitably becomes obsolete? Will we just scrap all the devices that use it, throw USB-C in a landfill, and find another “best” cable to stagnate? Nobody had to make laws outlawing horseshoes, you know what I mean.

You could argue that since the rule is only coming into action at the end of 2024, Apple and Intel have time to convert future devices to USB-3. But people simply won’t throw away their expensive TV, monitor, and PC hardware for this kind of nonsense and will be forced to purchase additional cable peripherals to make USB-C compatible with certain devices. It will be hard to make wired data transfers for files too big to be email attachments or Bluetooth exchanges when you need five different adapters just to get started.

Let's not forget that all versions of a specific cable aren't made equal. A brand-new USB-C charger that came with your slick new Android gaming phone isn't going to handle like a $1.50 cable you got from a phone repair store. This law demands that all devices support USB-3, but it does not enforce any mandates for quality control. This is fine until supply becomes an issue, and you can't get a quality cable without getting ripped off. You get stuck with a cable that sucks, thanks to a rule that's supposed to benefit customers.

At the end of the day, forcing a switch to USB-C is pretty toothless and completely unrealistic, expecting industry titans to just roll over and scrap half their inventory at the drop of a hat. It espouses a honey trap of an ideology that all devices should use the same technology for the sake of convenience, putting the customer's peace of mind first. But in reality, this only puts unnecessary strain on USB-C to perform, and the scrutiny will stack up quickly when there's nobody else to draw targeted fire. As good as USB-C is, I would hardly reshape the entire tech industry because I don't have to worry about which way up my charger is facing