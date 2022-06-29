Even as Apple does everything in its power to keep users locked into iMessage and the rest of its ecosystem, Google keeps making it easy to switch over to Android. In April, the company launched Switch to Android, an app designed to streamline the process of moving off the iPhone. Unfortunately, it came with a pretty big caveat: only Pixel devices supported the app's initial release. In a world where most consumers choose Samsung's Galaxy series over Google's own phones, that's a serious limitation. Thankfully, that's changing today.

Google just announced Switch to Android now supports all smartphones running Android 12. iPhone owners looking to pick up a Galaxy S22, a OnePlus 10 Pro, or any other fantastic Android phone can now transfer their photos, contacts, and calendars from their old device. This process has been possible for years now through a Lightning to USB-C connection, but with the app, Android handles everything wirelessly. It's not so much an advancement as it is a simplification, but it might be enough to convince some iOS users to make the jump.

As part of its announcement, Google also published a blog post filled with ten features ex-iPhone users should look forward to, and somewhat hilariously, it's forced to target some of the most popular iOS apps with replacements. Right off the bat, the company targets messaging, highlighting the benefits of RCS and Emoji Kitchen while making sure readers know iPhone users will still receive text messages (just, you know, not in blue bubbles). Meet is promoted as a must for video chat, though FaceTime's weird web browser trick is mentioned as an alternative. Apple Music, AirPods, even widgets — it's all on Android, along with Google-sanctioned replacements like YouTube Music and Pixel Buds.

The app comes as ecosystem entrenchment is stronger than ever. With less competition in the Android space than ever before — specifically in North America — and Apple continuing to avoid RCS support for iMessage, making it as easy as possible to win over iOS users is vital. Google might've started by making its app only work on Pixel, but opening up this system for all modern Android phones was inevitable.