Contrary to popular belief, there is no perfect note-taking app; there are great note-taking apps, but you won’t find one solution that works for everyone, and most people go with the free app that’s already on their phone or laptop anyway. For many people, that’s either Google Keep or Apple Notes.

I switched to Google Keep because it supports many of the most important features I already use in Apple Notes, and unlike Apple’s app, it’s easily accessible on the web and has apps for both Android and iOS. The trickiest part of moving services is making sure your notes come with you, something that’s not easy, but it's possible with a little work.

If you're considering replacing Apple Notes, here’s why I decided to move to Google Keep and the simplest way I found to do it without leaving your notes behind.

Keep is easy to use, with smart connections to Google’s other apps

If you use Docs or Gmail, there are immediate benefits to switching

Google Keep was first introduced in 2013 as a simple note-taking app for Android, and I think leaning hard into a “Post-It notes” look helped make Google’s intentions clear.

Keep wasn't a full-featured word processor like Google Docs, it was for the quick, small ideas and lists you wanted to save for later. The service has changed a lot since then, expanding to iOS, and becoming accessible in one way or another in several of Google’s Workspace apps, but that simplicity, and the speed it takes to make a note, remain.

Apple Notes’ big advantage over Keep is that it's deeply integrated with Apple’s hardware, particularly the iPad. If you're in the Apple ecosystem, you can tap the locked screen of any modern iPad with an Apple Pencil and immediately launch a fresh note. Apple will also clean up your handwriting inside any note you choose, and even let you copy printed text into a handwritten note, then convert it into something that resembles your handwriting.

Google Keep doesn't offer that, but it does have better handwriting recognition and integration with Gemini. It's far too early to say how useful AI will be, but the advantage Gemini has for me right now is that I'm already using Google Workspace every day and Gemini can access nearly all of it directly.

Google Keep is no different; you can use Gemini to make a new note, add to an existing list, or ask questions about things you've already captured. That skill should only become more useful over time the more I use Keep.

How to move your notes to Keep by turning them into PDFs

From PDFs to Docs to Keep

If, like me, you're enticed to switch, your options for doing it are fairly limited, as Apple offers only a small set of ways to export individual notes and no method to do so in bulk. The company, whether it would admit it or not, would likely love for seamless access to your notes to be one of many reasons you continue to buy its products. For our needs, all you get is the ability to share notes through Apple’s various services or export them as a PDF.

That said, Google Keep can’t ingest PDFs on its own, but if you combine all the PDFs of the notes you save into a single document, then add that document into Google Docs, you can highlight and port over your individual notes directly inside of Docs. It’s a convoluted solution, but it does work.

You can export your notes as PDFs on an iPad or iPhone, but it's easier to combine these documents and add them to Google Keep on a Mac running macOS, the desktop operating system with exclusive access to Apple Notes. If you do have a Mac, you’ll need the Notes app open, the Preview app on standby, and Google Drive open in your nearest tab. It also helps to have already identified the notes you want to save.

1. With whatever note you want to export, click on the File section in the menu bar.

2. Click Export as PDF.

3. Name the file and choose where you want it to be downloaded.

4. Repeat the process until you have PDF versions of every note you want to save.

5. Open one of the PDFs with the Preview app.

6. Make sure thumbnails are visible by clicking View in the top left corner of the Preview window and click Thumbnails (if they're on, there will be a checkmark. next to the word).

7. Drag any PDF file of a note into the Thumbnails section of your open Preview window to combine them.

8. Import the combined PDF into Google Drive by dragging it into your open Drive tab.

9. Open the PDF in Google Docs by right-clicking it, then click Open with... then select Google Docs from the menu.

10. Highlight the note you want to add from the combined document, then right-click it, and click on Save to Keep.

The new Keep notes you create using this process likely won't have the same formatting as they did when you made them in Apple Notes, so feel free to hop into your new notes and clean up anything that looks weird.

Holding on to the content of your notes is what matters most

Google Keep is just one option

The process of moving notes between services like Apple Notes and Google Keep should absolutely be easier, and dealing with proprietary file formats and restrictive rules around importing and exporting notes is one of many reasons that people choose a note-taking tool like Obsidian that stores notes in plain text. Of course, those tools have their own complications too.

If, after all of this, Google Keep doesn't seem like the right fit for you, there are plenty of winning alternatives worth considering, and if you'd prefer to dive headfirst into the world of dedicated note-taking devices, there's a list for that, too.