Many third-party clipboard sharing options may be mostly dead due to a security update that was part of Android 10, but that limitation doesn't apply to input apps like keyboards. And now, one of the best on the market, Microsoft SwiftKey, has received support for sharing its clipboard with Windows.

The capability has been in the making since August, when clipboard sharing was first introduced to the SwiftKey beta. As spotted by MS Poweruser, version 7.9.0.5 now finally brings it to the stable channel, too. It works with both Windows 10 (requiring at least the October 2018 update) and Windows 11, but you have to enable clipboard syncing manually both on Windows and on your phone.

To do that, head to Settings -> System -> Clipboard on Windows and turn on the "Sync across your devices" toggle. On Android, you need to enter the SwiftKey settings and look for the "Rich input" option. In there, you can enable a "Sync clipboard history" toggle. Once you've got everything in place, you're ready to seamlessly copy and paste those pesky SMS or Authenticator one-time passwords from your phone to your computer, and so much more.

Microsoft has a newfound interest in making its Android apps work well with their Windows counterpart, as the company produces a total of two Android phones of its own now. The business also has a deal with Samsung, working closely with the Korean tech giant to bridge the gap between Samsung phones and Windows PCs with the Microsoft Your Phone app, which also entails clipboard sharing. Meanwhile, Google still has lots of homework to do on the Chromebook front, where it isn't possible to sync Gboard's clipboard. We might soon be getting some tighter integration, though, with Chrome OS having a screen-mirroring feature for Pixel phones in the works.

You can update to SwiftKey version 7.9.0.5 via the Play Store, but it's also available on APK Mirror if you don't see on Google's platform yet.

